Here Are 3 Hot Things to Know About Stocks Right Now

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq established intraday and closing records on Monday after the U.S. and Mexico reached a tentative trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose sharply after closing Friday at its highest level since early February.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) fell 1.6% after the electric vehicle company said it wouldn't be going private.

Wall Street Overview