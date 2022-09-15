New Products in the Defense Industry will be showcased at SAHA EXPO 2022

Savunma Sanayiindeki Yeni Ürünler SAHA EXPO 2022'de Görücüye Çıkacak SAHA İstanbul, 816 üye firma ve 23 üniversite ile Türkiye'nin ve Avrupa'nın en büyük Savunma, havac

SAHA EXPO, which will bring together all the stakeholders of the Defense, aerospace and space sectors, from giant defense industry companies to SMEs, universities, suppliers and R&D centers, will offer important cooperation opportunities to both participants and visitors. Many products of strategic importance in the aviation, maritime and space sectors will be introduced for the first time.It is estimated that around 10,000 B2B, B2G and G2G meetings will be held at the fair, which will be held in 6 halls, on an area of 60,000 m2, and where 30,000 professional visitors are expected this year.After the physical exhibition, the “metaverse” exhibition will be held for the first time in the Defense, Aerospace and Space exhibitions. SAHA EXPO METAVERSE will allow visitors from all over the world to visit the exhibition and view the projects with their avatars.