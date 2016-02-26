What's new

New, Powerful India Will Send ''Another Abhinandan'' To Pakistan ! Rajnath

Windjammer

Windjammer

New, powerful India will give befitting reply to Pakistan for efforts to destabilize country's peace: Rajnath Singh
Singh informed that the ex-gratia amount provided in case of the battle casualties has been increased to Rs 8 lakh by the Centre.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | Twitter)
By ANI
PITHORAGARH:
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the 'new and powerful India' will give a befitting reply to any efforts made by Pakistan to destabilize peace in the country.
Singh, who was addressing the Shaheed Samman Yatra in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, said, "Pakistan makes all efforts to destabilize peace in India but we have sent a clear message to them that we will hit back. This is a new and powerful India."


Speaking on occasion Singh also informed that the ex-gratia amount provided in case of the battle casualties has been increased to Rs 8 lakh by the Centre.
"Earlier, the ex-gratia amount for the battle casualty was Rs 2 lakh which has been increased by four times," he said.
Recalling his visit to Rezang La in Ladakh on November 18, he said, "I went to Rezang La where I was told that about the miracle performed by 124 jawans of Kumaon Battalion...It can never be forgotten. I was told that 114 jawans were killed in action, but they killed over 1200 Chinese soldiers. I had the privilege of visiting the place."
He also stated that if there is a fifth Dham in Uttarakhand, it will have the soil from the homes of soldiers killed in action.
"There are four Dhams in Uttarakhand and if 'Sainya Dham' is made, we will have a fifth Dham here. This Dham will have soil from martyrs' homes...Their names and the names of their villages should also be written in the (Sainya) Dham," he added.
BJP Chief JP Nadda had inaugurated the Shaheed Samman Yatra in Chamoli on November 15 to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by soldiers from Uttarakhand.
 
D

Darius77

Windjammer said:
Looking at your date of joining this forum may put off any misadventure by Indians. :D
To be honest, I only joined when an Indian I worked with told me BS about the February skirmish. I am a FACTS based guy and an aviator not prone to Chah khane nonsense, as there is no Iranian Defence Forum, I joined the PDF mostly to post factual comments, even though it ires some think skinned kids. Indians had made up such nonsense that anyone with even basic military knowledge would have laughed, like shooting down a Pakistani F-16 with a 90's South Korean AIM 120 decoy missile fragments. Seriously :-) in this day and age with every Patel, Singh and Sharma with a smart phone, how can one tell such blatant lies.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Darius77 said:
India spent billions on Rafale and I am expecting a rematch :-)
But we do not want another rematch.we have already missed two decades of economical development due to terrorism and political instability.2000-2020 was the time period in which Bangladesh and India progressed economically but we did nothing.

I suggest ignore the indians for this decade for the sake of economical development.we can strike them back after becoming strong economy.
Economical stability will bring internal as well as external stability.
 
Darius77

Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
But we do not want another rematch.we have already missed two decades of economical development due to terrorism and political instability.2000-2020 was the time period in which Bangladesh and India progressed economically but we did nothing.

I suggest ignore the indians for this decade for the sake of economical development.we can strike them back after becoming strong economy.
Economical stability will bring internal as well as external stability.
Indeed, that would be logical. But I think the Zionists and the west has other plans. US and NATO are hooked on creating conflicts. You are right though, Pakistan needs a decade of peace to stabilize its economy.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Darius77 said:
To be honest, I only joined when an Indian I worked with told me BS about the February skirmish. I am a FACTS based guy and an aviator not prone to Chah khane nonsense, as there is no Iranian Defence Forum, I joined the PDF mostly to post factual comments, even though it ires some think skinned kids. Indians had made up such nonsense that anyone with even basic military knowledge would have laughed, like shooting down a Pakistani F-16 with a 90's South Korean AIM 120 decoy missile fragments. Seriously :-) in this day and age with every Patel, Singh and Sharma with a smart phone, how can one tell such blatant lies.
Just a little correction, the AIM 120 was actually Indian effort to get the Americans on their side.....the Indian Air Force, reportedly the fourth largest air arm in the world were crying to America that Pakistan was using American supplied weapons against India.......I mean did the Indians think America supplied these missiles to Pakistan to shoot down Taliban jets.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

New, improved Abhinandon will be taken good care of.

Never seen him so happy in India, he knew the caste system makes him an abhi none done there...




Darius77

Windjammer said:
Just a little correction, the AIM 120 was actually Indian effort to get the Americans on their side.....the Indian Air Force, reportedly the fourth largest air arm in the world were crying to America that Pakistan was using American supplied weapons against India.......I mean did the Indians think America supplied these missiles to Pakistan to shoot down Taliban jets.
That sure worked out well too as the US government and General Dynamics certified that all PAF F-16 were accounted for and none had been shot down. The Indians can't even lie properly. BTW, they have promoted the assinine looking Indian pilot who was shot down in the MIG-21 Bison.
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

Windjammer said:
There appears to be an established and rich history of spewing BS in their country.
 
Darius77

siegecrossbow said:
There appears to be an established and rich history of spewing BS in their country.
As I wrote earlier, those were the impressions of the first Mughul Emperor Babur too, in his famous biography Babarnama or Tuzk e Babri. A lot of filthy, stinking babbling Hindus.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

They are afraid of us since the Afghan outfall.. They use to be vocal but now they become timid these days for good reasons we have stragetic depth. Doubt has crept into their hearts and minds including the bashing they got in 2019 added with the Afghan outfall this has forced them into savage intimidation and awkwardly enough they are more intimidated by Afghans than even us which I find strange to this day but either way it is hard to understand Indian logic..

But either way they are starting to believe in their own defeat mentally.. Once you are a vegetarian country and you sit across caged warriors for centuries the reality will eventually hit home which it has done for India.... Nothing will be able to safe them from us it would be like a dog on a bone
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

Windjammer said:
Barking dogs seldom bite
 
