New political part..PTI nazriyati or reimagined Pakistan?

What will be New party name that is going to launch in October

  • 1-Pti nazriyati

  • 2- reimagined Pakistan

  • 3- Barbary party(bichara)

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Purpose of new party is to Grab the neutrals and dishearten patwaris who hate Imran Khan

Plan B for PDM
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Won't work unless it's to replace PDM with a more reliably pro establishment party that isn't hated by the public - yet

IJI 2.0
PPP after Zia's death was very popular with almost no opposition so ISI not only created one but supported that opposition

Establishment knows public hates PDM, they can't even win a counselor election ATM but they also can't allow PTI to sweep the election either

This is their alternative who they'll support

To Pakistani people - technocrats never works, democracy works
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Maula Jatt said:
Won't work unless it's to replace PDM with a more reliably pro establishment party that isn't hated by the public - yet

IJI 2.0
PPP after Zia's death was very popular with almost no opposition so ISI not only created one but supported that opposition

Establishment knows public hates PDM, they can't even win a counselor election ATM but they also can't allow PTI to sweep the election either

This is their alternative who they'll support

To Pakistani people - technocrats never works, democracy works
I think the goal will be to create a third force from south Punjab that will join with PPPP to form a govt in case PMLN fails in central Punjab ..it plan B. Maryum knows about it and reason why she is playing good and bad cop.

People think maryum isn't good but she isn't bad either she knows the game like her father..she knows how to bribe and kill opponents or jail them. Perfect combo rana-maryum


But for plan B to work they need to figure out KP. As previously it was KP south Punjab and Sindh that handed over benazir the power ...may be they will relaunch either JI OR JUI or may be ask them to form a alliance (MMA)

What I don't get is how did Bhutto got so unpopular in North Punjab during the 1990s? Seems Zia was pretty successful in rooting it out.
 
S

Ssan

Tbh, it’s already not a clean party. I remember how Mustafa Khokar punched that poor old man at the hotel. Miftah ismael is only semi competent. The others have a stench of corruption around them that actually was a liability for PTI- Tareen and Aleem Khan, so good riddance. It’s already a failed project.

The only party that I could partially see challenge PTI would be JI. But the people at the helm would have to be JI people. Not this Tareen, Aleem Khan, PMLN, PPP faces that are frankly a liability for a PTI type party.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ziaulislam said:


I think the goal will be to create a third force from south Punjab that will join with PPPP to form a govt in case PMLN fails in central Punjab ..it plan B. Maryum knows about it and reason why she is playing good and bad cop.

People think maryum isn't good but she isn't bad either she knows the game like her father..she knows how to bribe and kill opponents or jail them. Perfect combo rana-maryum


But for plan B to work they need to figure out KP. As previously it was KP south Punjab and Sindh that handed over benazir the power ...may be they will relaunch either JI OR JUI or may be ask them to form a alliance (MMA)

What I don't get is how did Bhutto got so unpopular in North Punjab during the 1990s? Seems Zia was pretty successful in rooting it out.
Remember our establishment has some pornz of Jahangir Tareen... A story about house in Islamabad where lots of models and show girls stayed and Tareen found to be entered from the back side of the house.
Skeletons sales everywhere.
 

