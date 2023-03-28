New political part..PTI nazriyati or reimagined Pakistan?

Maula Jatt said: Won't work unless it's to replace PDM with a more reliably pro establishment party that isn't hated by the public - yet



IJI 2.0

PPP after Zia's death was very popular with almost no opposition so ISI not only created one but supported that opposition



Establishment knows public hates PDM, they can't even win a counselor election ATM but they also can't allow PTI to sweep the election either



This is their alternative who they'll support



To Pakistani people - technocrats never works, democracy works

I think the goal will be to create a third force from south Punjab that will join with PPPP to form a govt in case PMLN fails in central Punjab ..it plan B. Maryum knows about it and reason why she is playing good and bad cop.People think maryum isn't good but she isn't bad either she knows the game like her father..she knows how to bribe and kill opponents or jail them. Perfect combo rana-maryumBut for plan B to work they need to figure out KP. As previously it was KP south Punjab and Sindh that handed over benazir the power ...may be they will relaunch either JI OR JUI or may be ask them to form a alliance (MMA)What I don't get is how did Bhutto got so unpopular in North Punjab during the 1990s? Seems Zia was pretty successful in rooting it out.