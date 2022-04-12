What's new

New PM Shehbaz Sharif To Visit China, Saudi Arabia To Strengthen Pakistan's Bilateral Ties

New PM Shehbaz Sharif To Visit China, Saudi Arabia To Strengthen Pakistan's Bilateral Ties​

In the latest political development in Pakistan, new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit China and Saudi Arabia to improve bilateral relations.

Vidyashree S

12th April, 2022

ilzx7rb5gu8pp2uo_1649755758.jpeg

In the latest political development in Pakistan, new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit China and Saudi Arabia. This comes with a motive to improve bilateral relations with both countries which stood with Pakistan, PMO Pakistan informed.

"Visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to China and Saudi Arabia being planned. This is to improve bilateral relations with both countries which stood with Pakistan", a statement from PMO Pakistan said.
Shehbaz Sharif becomes the new Pak PM

Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan's 23rd premier during a parliamentary vote boycotted by more than 100 MPs from former prime minister Imran Khan’s party. During his first address as the new PM, he trotted out the standard Pakistani position and raised the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, accusing Imran Khan’s government of doing nothing to little in response to the issue.

He further stated that no one should doubt the role of China as a steadfast ally of Pakistan in both, good and bad times. He affirmed that the ties between the two countries were unaffected by a change of government. Sharif mentioned that Pakistan has been consistently backed by China at international forums, but Imran Khan’s government had weakened these relations. He further thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and pledged Pakistan will speedily take forward the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative- the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

While Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a routine press conference on Monday had said, "I want to emphasize that no matter how the political situation of Pakistan changes, China will unswervingly insist on a friendly policy toward Pakistan. We believe the political change in Pakistan won't affect the general picture of China-Pakistan relations."

The Pakistan National Assembly proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday, with Imran Khan losing the midnight trust vote and being ousted from power. In the history of Pakistan, Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister to lose a no-trust vote. Putting an end to a dramatic week, Imran Khan was successfully removed as PM. Opposition groups in Pakistan's Parliament had filed a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of economic mismanagement.

New PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China, Saudi Arabia to strengthen Pakistan's bilateral ties

In the latest political development in Pakistan, new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit China and Saudi Arabia to improve bilateral relations.
He is visiting China and Saudia Arab for credit transfer roll over. PTI Govt has transfered back around $5 billions to China and Saudia Arab which led to depreciation of Pakistan rupee against dollar. Both countries were ready for credit transfer once govt old or new gets stabled which is now the case.
 
Yep they won't be impressed......Their main interest is the US and the Chinese and Saudis know that well.
Pakistan's allies will just be courteous and buy their time until Imran returns.
 
International relations are so tricky at the moment China will play as usual. There will not be any gesture that may show chang of policy. But one thing is sure this whole scenario has made them to think about security of their own interests.
Time has changed and now China looks at USA as a direct competitor. And this could be really bad thing for long term.
 

