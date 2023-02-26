What's new

New PM of Pakistan?

Who will be the new PM in 2024

  • Maryum nawaz

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Nawaz sharif

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Major general saad rizvi

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • Bilawal Bhutto

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • Mualana sahab senior or junior

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Imran khan

    Votes: 11 84.6%

  • Not Imran Khan, minus 1 formula from PTI

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Shahbaz Shareef the best administrative

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    13
Its clear as the day that Imran khan is the most popular leader. His chances to become PM in any normal society is 100% but unfortunately we are no normal society.

We live in semi-marshal law. The military despite sharing the same space (cities) is pathetically above law. Even an FIR on a Major General is not possible by ex-PM, so in that kind of law less country its going to be very turbulent journey. For last 1 year military establishment is totally against PTI. They can't tolerate a popular leader and especially the one who suffered a lot from them ( govt toppled, assassination attempt, multiple cases, people killed, kidnapped, tortured, threats , and more). Seeing their pattern, I feel military establishment's continous regressive IQ and progressive ego will push them to make even greator blunder. I fear they will attempt another assassination. They don't want to lose the only fight they kept winning (i.e capturing own land and ruling over own citizens)
 
The people want Imran Khan but the Army Generals want either Maryam or Bilawal.

Asim Muneer has done deals with Mota Nawaja and is favouring Maryam. Whilst on other
hand Nadeem Anjum and Dirty Harry want Bilawal.
 
best you can do is to provoke india to attack pakistan this will put brown sahab military on their toes and the rest of the chors will flee out of the country leaving vacuum for new party leadership.
 
Maula Jatt said:
Zia you should be our next pm
My gut feeling is maj general saad rizvi has a roll to play ..may be he will be a partner with Shahbaz sharif

alphapak said:
The people want Imran Khan but the Army Generals want either Maryam or Bilawal.

Asim Muneer has done deals with Mota Nawaja and is favouring Maryam. Whilst on other
hand Nadeem Anjum and Dirty Harry want Bilawal.
I think they have launched maj sahab to help Shahbaz sharif. Otherwise things aren't going smooth

But I mean they can simply repeat PML Q thing like they did in 2001

CivilianSupremacy said:
Its clear as the day that Imran khan is the most popular leader. His chances to become PM in any normal society is 100% but unfortunately we are no normal society.

We live in semi-marshal law. The military despite sharing the same space (cities) is pathetically above law. Even an FIR on a Major General is not possible by ex-PM, so in that kind of law less country its going to be very turbulent journey. For last 1 year military establishment is totally against PTI. They can't tolerate a popular leader and especially the one who suffered a lot from them ( govt toppled, assassination attempt, multiple cases, people killed, kidnapped, tortured, threats , and more). Seeing their pattern, I feel military establishment's continous regressive IQ and progressive ego will push them to make even greator blunder. I fear they will attempt another assassination. They don't want to lose the only fight they kept winning (i.e capturing own land and ruling over own citizens)
Problem is Pakistani people are sentimental
That may lead PTI in 2/3 majority which they don't want. So they will do that as last resort with making sure they have minus 1 formula ready
 

