New PM of Pakistan?

Its clear as the day that Imran khan is the most popular leader. His chances to become PM in any normal society is 100% but unfortunately we are no normal society.



We live in semi-marshal law. The military despite sharing the same space (cities) is pathetically above law. Even an FIR on a Major General is not possible by ex-PM, so in that kind of law less country its going to be very turbulent journey. For last 1 year military establishment is totally against PTI. They can't tolerate a popular leader and especially the one who suffered a lot from them ( govt toppled, assassination attempt, multiple cases, people killed, kidnapped, tortured, threats , and more). Seeing their pattern, I feel military establishment's continous regressive IQ and progressive ego will push them to make even greator blunder. I fear they will attempt another assassination. They don't want to lose the only fight they kept winning (i.e capturing own land and ruling over own citizens)