New pictures of Chinese Type 052DL destroyer Zhanjiang

According to a tweet published by お砂糖@低浮上気味 on January 12, 2022, new pictures of People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) Type 052DL destroyer Zhanjiang have been unveiled.
Type 052DL destroyer Zhanjiang (Picture source: 不研究军事的蓝海踏浪)
The Type 052D destroyer (Luyang III-class destroyer) is a class of guided-missile destroyers in the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.
The Type 052D is a larger variant of the Type 052C; the Type 052D uses a canister-type, instead of revolver-type, vertical launching system (VLS) and has flat-paneled active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.
The new VLS is not limited to surface-to-air missiles, making the Type 052D China's first dedicated multi-role destroyer.
The powerplant is a combined diesel or gas (CODOG) system with two 28-megawatt (38,000 hp) QC-280 gas turbines and two 6 MW (8,000 hp) MTU 20V 956TB92 diesel engines.
The machinery drives two shafts for a maximum speed of 30 knots (56 km/h; 35 mph).
