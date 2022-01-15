New pictures of Chinese Type 052DL destroyer Zhanjiang

According to a tweet published by お砂糖@低浮上気味 on January 12, 2022, new pictures of People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) Type 052DL destroyer Zhanjiang have been unveiled.The Type 052D destroyer (Luyang III-class destroyer) is a class of guided-missile destroyers in the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.The Type 052D is a larger variant of the Type 052C; the Type 052D uses a canister-type, instead of revolver-type, vertical launching system (VLS) and has flat-paneled active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.The machinery drives two shafts for a maximum speed of 30 knots (56 km/h; 35 mph).