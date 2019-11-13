What's new

New picture (before-after) surfaced in China social network about a fight...

Before:

124859e2ibux7ruztbrtiw.jpg



After:

131250tqilnzsqzb191bfu.jpg



This incident is believed to be related to a clash between China and India at the bank of Pango Lake, right after Indians beat the Chinese negotiator officer：

130959cjtt3lgjdcaquwjg.gif
 
Source from China social media network say almost every single clash between China and India are on record, and Indians are extremely weak in any of these clashes.

As for the 6/15 clash, it seems that PLA manage to capture hundreds of indian soldiers and dozen of officers:o:.

The PLA are so angry that the Indians hit the borderline security regiment commander there for neogation, they want to send these POWs to Lhasa, Tibet to show to the public but the proposal get rejected by the bureau government.

But they recorded every single video of them, including the integration of all these captured officers, so I suspect many more goodies to come :rofl: :rofl:
 
52051 said:
Source from China social media network say almost every single clash between China and India are on record, and Indians are extremely weak in any of these clashes.

As for the 6/15 clash, it seems that PLA manage to capture hundreds of indian soldiers and dozen of officers:o:.

The PLA are so angry that the Indians hit the borderline security regiment commander there for neogation, they want to send these POWs to Lhasa, Tibet to show to the public but the proposal get rejected by the bureau government.

But they recorded every single video of them, including the integration of all these captured officers, so I suspect many more goodies to come :rofl: :rofl:
The Chinese government has been hiding information about the Galwan/Pangong clashes after all.:yay:Who knows what concessions were made during the disengagement talks to keep them under wraps.

I hope the PLA soldier who leaked this wouldn’t get in trouble.
 
Which mentally disabled person will believe that the Communist army had any kind of superiority, when they were the first to leave the area in dispute?
Even now , they are talking with the Indian army in meeting after meeting, on the method of De-escalation !

I can imagine that you chaps are being ordered to post propaganda by your overlords / masters at gunpoint.

But aim for some level of logic, at least😂😂😂
52051 said:
Source from China social media network say almost every single clash between China and India are on record, and Indians are extremely weak in any of these clashes.

As for the 6/15 clash, it seems that PLA manage to capture hundreds of indian soldiers and dozen of officers:o:.

The PLA are so angry that the Indians hit the borderline security regiment commander there for neogation, they want to send these POWs to Lhasa, Tibet to show to the public but the proposal get rejected by the bureau government.

But they recorded every single video of them, including the integration of all these captured officers, so I suspect many more goodies to come :rofl: :rofl:
God , do you fellows know how ' forced to type at gunpoint ' these kind of posts sound ?
😂😂😂😂😂
 
siegecrossbow said:
The Chinese government has been hiding information about the Galwan/Pangong clashes after all.:yay:Who knows what concessions were made during the disengagement talks to keep them under wraps.

I hope the PLA soldier who leaked this wouldn’t get in trouble.
The CCP politcans are so out-of-date, they always act like they are dealing with another Chinese, who know shame, honor and dignity.

They should release all the videos and pictures at once, that's the way to deal with savages :rofl:
 
52051 said:
The CCP politcans are so out-of-date, they always act like they are dealing with another Chinese, who know shame, honor and dignity.

They should release all the videos and pictures at once, that's the way to deal with savages :rofl:
No not at once. A better idea is to release them piece meal. Every time they hit a road block during the disengagement talks, release a photo or video. That could save countless hours of useless back and forth.
 
Telescopic Sight said:
Which mentally disabled person will believe that the Communist army had any kind of superiority, when they were the first to leave the area in dispute?
Even now , they are talking with the Indian army in meeting after meeting, on the method of De-escalation !

I can imagine that you chaps are being ordered to post propaganda by your overlords / masters at gunpoint.

But aim for some level of logic, at least😂😂😂

God , do you fellows know how ' forced to type at gunpoint ' these kind of posts sound ?
😂😂😂😂😂
First to leave?

Because basically you accept what they asked, basically a proposal China gave to you in Sept 2020 and you rejected then:
LAC withdrawal plan gives China the edge

The government, which has demonstrated immense resolve by matching soldier for soldier and height for height, determined to stand up to China, seems to have suddenly cracked and, surprisingly, given in to Beijing’s pressure. Unacclimatised to deployment in winter, it was the PLA that was keen to...
Chinese international relation expert in Tsinghua University, praised your government for being "flexiable and giving up their unrealistic goals to get the deal done this year". :rofl:

积极信号！春节前中印边境一线部队脱离接触

siegecrossbow said:
The Chinese government has been hiding information about the Galwan/Pangong clashes after all.:yay:Who knows what concessions were made during the disengagement talks to keep them under wraps.

I hope the PLA soldier who leaked this wouldn’t get in trouble.
The photos and videos could be leaked by civilian workers who were at the scene to fly drones and help record piece of history.
 
