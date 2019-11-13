New picture (before-after) surfaced in China social network about a fight...

Intentionally damaging state owned property is a very serious offense on Chinese soil. They are lucky that a beating is all they got.Before:
After:
This incident is believed to be related to a clash between China and India at the bank of Pango Lake, right after Indians beat the Chinese negotiator officer：
The Chinese government has been hiding information about the Galwan/Pangong clashes after all.Who knows what concessions were made during the disengagement talks to keep them under wraps.Source from China social media network say almost every single clash between China and India are on record, and Indians are extremely weak in any of these clashes.
As for the 6/15 clash, it seems that PLA manage to capture hundreds of indian soldiers and dozen of officers.
The PLA are so angry that the Indians hit the borderline security regiment commander there for neogation, they want to send these POWs to Lhasa, Tibet to show to the public but the proposal get rejected by the bureau government.
But they recorded every single video of them, including the integration of all these captured officers, so I suspect many more goodies to come
I hope the PLA soldier who leaked this wouldn't get in trouble.
I hope the PLA soldier who leaked this wouldn’t get in trouble.
No not at once. A better idea is to release them piece meal. Every time they hit a road block during the disengagement talks, release a photo or video. That could save countless hours of useless back and forth.The CCP politcans are so out-of-date, they always act like they are dealing with another Chinese, who know shame, honor and dignity.
They should release all the videos and pictures at once, that's the way to deal with savages
First to leave?Which mentally disabled person will believe that the Communist army had any kind of superiority, when they were the first to leave the area in dispute?
Even now , they are talking with the Indian army in meeting after meeting, on the method of De-escalation !
I can imagine that you chaps are being ordered to post propaganda by your overlords / masters at gunpoint.
But aim for some level of logic, at least
God , do you fellows know how ' forced to type at gunpoint ' these kind of posts sound ?
GREEN tea is fantashtik!India:slowly the numbers are coming out.
China: that's right, but it would be your number.
PS: The tea is fantastic part 2.
The Chinese government has been hiding information about the Galwan/Pangong clashes after all.Who knows what concessions were made during the disengagement talks to keep them under wraps.
I hope the PLA soldier who leaked this wouldn’t get in trouble.