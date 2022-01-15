NEW PCC: The B&T USA SPC9 – Special Purpose Carbine

NEW PCC: The B&T SPC9 - Special Purpose Carbine
B&T USA has just announced the arrival of the SPC9 – Special Purpose Carbine – that combines features and characteristics from the B&T APC9, H&K MP5, and the AR-15 platforms. Critics of most blow-back operated pistol caliber carbines often note that perceived recoil and suppression characteristics are underwhelming compared to delayed action systems. The B&T SPC9 uses a hydraulic buffer system similar to the APC line of carbines/SMGs to mitigate common blow-back action traits. As an APC9 owner, I can vouch for the hydraulic buffer system’s usefulness. The SPC9 will be available in five configurations, of which the integrally suppressed SD model gets my full attention. Pricing and availability will be provided soon. The press release below contains additional details.
Tampa, FL (January 13, 2022) – B&T USA is excited to introduce its all-new SPC9-series. Born from a European tender requesting a 9mm carbine with the same handling characteristics and ergonomics as the AR platform; the all-new SPC9 incorporates many of the features foundon the B&T APC9, MP5 and AR platforms combined into one, very versatile platform. Lightweight and reliable, well balanced and accurate, safe and modular — the SPC9 checks all the boxes and is one of the lightest recoiling 9mm carbines available, thanks to B&T’s innovative and effective hydraulic buffer system.
“As is the case with virtually every product B&T develops, the SPC9 was created because a professional entity asked us to do it” said Jon Scott, Vice President of Sales, B&T USA. “B&T developed the SPC9-series at the request of a European Police Unit, who immediately adopted it in large numbers. Since that time, several variants have been developed to meet other needs and B&T USA will be offering five variations, to start. Those are inclusive of a 4.5-inch barreled PDW, integrally suppressed PDW-SD, 9-inch Standard, integrally suppressed Standard SD and a 16-inch carbine slated for later in the year.”
Some of the features found on the SPC9 are time proven while others are state-of-the-art and modern. One of the unique features of SPC9-series is that it is equipped with two different charging handle systems. One of these is the handle found on AR platforms, while the other is a non-reciprocating, foldable charging handle located above the barrel. This gives the user the choice to use whatever manual of arms that is preferred; both systems are ambidextrous.
B&T USA, a Florida-based firearms, suppressor and accessories manufacturer operating under license of B&T AG SWITZERLAND, which was founded in 1991 as a designer and manufacturer of the industry’s most advanced suppressors. Under the leadership of Karl Brügger, B&T AG has evolved into a world leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of the most technologically advanced, high performance weapons systems in the world. From the comprehensive APC (Advanced Police Carbine) line, recently adopted by the United States Army, to the new 9mm USW® (Universal Service Weapon) and USW conversion kits; B&T weapon systems are used globally by police, Special Forces, and elite military units. For more information on B&T USA, visit: www.bt-usa.com
