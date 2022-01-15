NEW PCC: The B&T USA SPC9 – Special Purpose Carbine

NEW PCC: The B&T SPC9 - Special Purpose CarbineB&T USA has just announced the arrival of the SPC9 – Special Purpose Carbine – that combines features and characteristics from the B&T APC9, H&K MP5, and the AR-15 platforms. Critics of most blow-back operated pistol caliber carbines often note that perceived recoil and suppression characteristics are underwhelming compared to delayed action systems. The B&T SPC9 uses a hydraulic buffer system similar to the APC line of carbines/SMGs to mitigate common blow-back action traits. As an APC9 owner, I can vouch for the hydraulic buffer system’s usefulness. The SPC9 will be available in five configurations, of which the integrally suppressed SD model gets my full attention. Pricing and availability will be provided soon. The press release below contains additional details.NEW PCC: The B&T USA SPC9 – Special Purpose CarbineNEW PCC: The B&T USA SPC9 – Special Purpose CarbineEditor In Chief- TFBLE – Silencers – Science