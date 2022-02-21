What's new

New Palestinian envoy to Iran

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,894
-9
12,939
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Salam al-Zawawi, the new Palestinian ambassador to Tehran

62146047.jpg

According to ISNA, Salam al-Zawawi is the daughter of Salah al-Zawawi, the former Palestinian ambassador to Tehran, who has been selected and introduced as the new ambassador for the mission in Tehran.

She took an oath last night in front of Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority
The ceremony took place at Mahmoud Abbas's residence in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

Mehdi Shakibaei, the deputy head of the Society for the Defense of the Palestinian Nation, tweeted: Salam al-Zawawi, daughter of Salah al-Zawawi, former Palestinian ambassador to Tehran, will begin work next week as the new Palestinian ambassador to Tehran.

He stated: She has been living with his father in Tehran for 18 years.

Salam al-Zawawi is said to have been in charge of Palestinian women's affairs during her time in Tehran with her father.

Salah al-Zawawi, the former Palestinian ambassador to Tehran, after a four-decade mission in Tehran, said goodbye on January 7, meeting with our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir Abdullahian.
Before him, Hani al-Hassan was the first Palestinian ambassador to Tehran, after which Salah Zawawi was elected.



Her appearance before Abbas
4630337.jpg




Her appearance in Iran
1400110417090283724607324.jpg

resized_319816_641.png


One of Iranian websites has focused on her shoes a GUCCI brand around 1,100 $.
fCNpMx0crKhZ.jpg






Btw, i had plenty of questions but looks unnecessary to be mentioned.

@Ceylal
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

QWECXZ
Ardeshir Zahedi, former Iranian diplomat during the Shah's time, passes away at 93
Replies
8
Views
981
Aramagedon
Aramagedon
Dariush the Great
Featured Iran’s IRGC vows ‘more powerful’ support for Palestine
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
8K
Arsalan345
Arsalan345
HAIDER
Gulf Arabs slam Palestinian terror groups for ‘supporting’ Houthi attacks
Replies
4
Views
545
Cryptic_Mafia
C
BHAN85
CIA director visit aims to strengthen PA, Palestinian official says
Replies
0
Views
252
BHAN85
BHAN85
Muhammed45
Iran threatens to ‘crush America's teeth’
Replies
10
Views
875
ZeEa5KPul
ZeEa5KPul

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom