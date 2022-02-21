New Palestinian envoy to Iran

Salam al-Zawawi, the new Palestinian ambassador to TehranAccording to ISNA, Salam al-Zawawi is the daughter of Salah al-Zawawi, the former Palestinian ambassador to Tehran, who has been selected and introduced as the new ambassador for the mission in Tehran.She took an oath last night in front of Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian AuthorityThe ceremony took place at Mahmoud Abbas's residence in Amman, the capital of Jordan.Mehdi Shakibaei, the deputy head of the Society for the Defense of the Palestinian Nation, tweeted: Salam al-Zawawi, daughter of Salah al-Zawawi, former Palestinian ambassador to Tehran, will begin work next week as the new Palestinian ambassador to Tehran.He stated: She has been living with his father in Tehran for 18 years.Salam al-Zawawi is said to have been in charge of Palestinian women's affairs during her time in Tehran with her father.Salah al-Zawawi, the former Palestinian ambassador to Tehran, after a four-decade mission in Tehran, said goodbye on January 7, meeting with our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir Abdullahian.Before him, Hani al-Hassan was the first Palestinian ambassador to Tehran, after which Salah Zawawi was elected.Btw, i had plenty of questions but looks unnecessary to be mentioned.