New Pakistan

The constitution of Pakistan has failed to protect the interests of the State and it's people since it's inception. Political parties use the constitution as a means to an end: fulfilling their bottomless pits, including the military which has subverted the constitution multiple times in it's history. It is high time Pakistan renews the constitution / criminal code / provincial structure / parliamentary / senate structure to ensure that the State and the people reign supreme.
I'll filter my thoughts here, the points are a bit haphazard right now. I will update this post, giving it structure to reflect input from members. This can take a form of a website, or app that is widely distributed in Pakistan; to get signatures from majority of the population that can be forwarded to the government through the Citizen Portal or through other direct means.
A dashboard could be shown where people vote for / against. This could snowball into the change that we as Pakistani's seek from our State, turning it into a Direct Democracy, instead of the paralyzed Representative democracy it is right now.
Note that this is only meant to be a high level document. It may or may not refer to specific clauses.
@waz @SIPRA @AZADPAKISTAN2009
Please feel free to tag more members.
- Land reforms. All land taken away from jagirdars who don't plough their own fields. Corporations should be able to hire the farmers for their fields through a transparent bidding process (blockchain?)
- Any person vying for a government job will have theirs and their immediate family members financial records exposed through the blockchain to the public.
- All senate / parliament proceedings will be done remotely to remove need of expensive TA/DA
- Division of Pakistan in > 50 administrative units with a hard limit of 25 lac population; dissolving all provinces, controlled by the Federation in ADMINSTRATION only, receiving 10% of the taxes as revenue from the AU's.
- All government records moved to a block-chain eque record, eliminating paper trails.
- Removing distinction of political imprisonment from criminal records.
- Mandating > 80% cashless transactions, demonetizing notes of 500 and above. (people get hired in IT more)
- Stopping urban sprawl and developing new cities from scratch.
- Mandating selling all SOE to stop political parties from using it as a vote bank and cash drain.
- Eliminating military run housing societies (establishing RERA)
- Realtime population sentiment dashboard. People should be able to vote monthly on their respective representatives performance, booting them out if they're not able to perform according to set OKR's for 6 months. This should be public and accessible to everyone in Pakistan on their mobile / desktop
- Keeping in view above, we need a fluid parliament, not a rigid structure that limps for 5 years.
- Ministries awarded to technocrats, not politicians.
- Cap salaries for govt jobs to 5 lac / mo. Bonuses? Tie them them to performance based on the OKR dashboard in 11.
- Decouple LEA and other institution hiring and firing from CM / gov. Institutions should be able to promote, hire and fire top jobs on their own.
- Health insurance tiers based on earning class. Higher the income, lower the health insurance amount and more contribution to national health insurance, to provide maximum coverage to lower strata.
- Definition of Earning Class. Removal of salary class definition. Earning class becomes deciding factor of how much you pay in taxes/fines. Could be capped at a certain percentage or slabs. (Taxes could be redeemed in part if providing employment to a wide demographic)
- Mandate public transportation in large cities
- Applying congestion tax to all vehicles in large cities.
- Presidential system
- 3 year tax holidays for investments above $10 million in SEZ's or otherwise.