New Pakistan

Land reforms. All land taken away from jagirdars who don't plough their own fields. Corporations should be able to hire the farmers for their fields through a transparent bidding process (blockchain?)

Any person vying for a government job will have theirs and their immediate family members financial records exposed through the blockchain to the public.

All senate / parliament proceedings will be done remotely to remove need of expensive TA/DA

Division of Pakistan in > 50 administrative units with a hard limit of 25 lac population; dissolving all provinces, controlled by the Federation in ADMINSTRATION only, receiving 10% of the taxes as revenue from the AU's.

All government records moved to a block-chain eque record, eliminating paper trails.

Removing distinction of political imprisonment from criminal records.

Mandating > 80% cashless transactions, demonetizing notes of 500 and above. (people get hired in IT more)

Stopping urban sprawl and developing new cities from scratch.

Mandating selling all SOE to stop political parties from using it as a vote bank and cash drain.

Eliminating military run housing societies (establishing RERA)

Realtime population sentiment dashboard. People should be able to vote monthly on their respective representatives performance, booting them out if they're not able to perform according to set OKR's for 6 months. This should be public and accessible to everyone in Pakistan on their mobile / desktop

Keeping in view above, we need a fluid parliament, not a rigid structure that limps for 5 years.

Ministries awarded to technocrats, not politicians.

Cap salaries for govt jobs to 5 lac / mo. Bonuses? Tie them them to performance based on the OKR dashboard in 11.

Decouple LEA and other institution hiring and firing from CM / gov. Institutions should be able to promote, hire and fire top jobs on their own.

Health insurance tiers based on earning class. Higher the income, lower the health insurance amount and more contribution to national health insurance, to provide maximum coverage to lower strata.

Definition of Earning Class. Removal of salary class definition. Earning class becomes deciding factor of how much you pay in taxes/fines. Could be capped at a certain percentage or slabs. (Taxes could be redeemed in part if providing employment to a wide demographic)

Mandate public transportation in large cities

Applying congestion tax to all vehicles in large cities.

Presidential system

3 year tax holidays for investments above $10 million in SEZ's or otherwise.

The constitution of Pakistan has failed to protect the interests of the State and it's people since it's inception. Political parties use the constitution as a means to an end: fulfilling their bottomless pits, including the military which has subverted the constitution multiple times in it's history. It is high time Pakistan renews the constitution / criminal code / provincial structure / parliamentary / senate structure to ensure that the State and the people reign supreme.I'll filter my thoughts here, the points are a bit haphazard right now. I will update this post, giving it structure to reflect input from members. This can take a form of a website, or app that is widely distributed in Pakistan; to get signatures from majority of the population that can be forwarded to the government through the Citizen Portal or through other direct means.A dashboard could be shown where people vote for / against. This could snowball into the change that we as Pakistani's seek from our State, turning it into ainstead of the paralyzed Representative democracy it is right now.Note that this is only meant to be a high level document. It may or may not refer to specific clauses.Please feel free to tag more members.