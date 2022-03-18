New Pakistan

What's new

Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

The constitution of Pakistan has failed to protect the interests of the State and it's people since it's inception. Political parties use the constitution as a means to an end: fulfilling their bottomless pits, including the military which has subverted the constitution multiple times in it's history. It is high time Pakistan renews the constitution / criminal code / provincial structure / parliamentary / senate structure to ensure that the State and the people reign supreme.

I'll filter my thoughts here, the points are a bit haphazard right now. I will update this post, giving it structure to reflect input from members. This can take a form of a website, or app that is widely distributed in Pakistan; to get signatures from majority of the population that can be forwarded to the government through the Citizen Portal or through other direct means.

A dashboard could be shown where people vote for / against. This could snowball into the change that we as Pakistani's seek from our State, turning it into a Direct Democracy, instead of the paralyzed Representative democracy it is right now.

Note that this is only meant to be a high level document. It may or may not refer to specific clauses.

  • Land reforms. All land taken away from jagirdars who don't plough their own fields. Corporations should be able to hire the farmers for their fields through a transparent bidding process (blockchain?)
  • Any person vying for a government job will have theirs and their immediate family members financial records exposed through the blockchain to the public.
  • All senate / parliament proceedings will be done remotely to remove need of expensive TA/DA
  • Division of Pakistan in > 50 administrative units with a hard limit of 25 lac population; dissolving all provinces, controlled by the Federation in ADMINSTRATION only, receiving 10% of the taxes as revenue from the AU's.
  • All government records moved to a block-chain eque record, eliminating paper trails.
  • Removing distinction of political imprisonment from criminal records.
  • Mandating > 80% cashless transactions, demonetizing notes of 500 and above. (people get hired in IT more)
  • Stopping urban sprawl and developing new cities from scratch.
  • Mandating selling all SOE to stop political parties from using it as a vote bank and cash drain.
  • Eliminating military run housing societies (establishing RERA)
  • Realtime population sentiment dashboard. People should be able to vote monthly on their respective representatives performance, booting them out if they're not able to perform according to set OKR's for 6 months. This should be public and accessible to everyone in Pakistan on their mobile / desktop
  • Keeping in view above, we need a fluid parliament, not a rigid structure that limps for 5 years.
  • Ministries awarded to technocrats, not politicians.
  • Cap salaries for govt jobs to 5 lac / mo. Bonuses? Tie them them to performance based on the OKR dashboard in 11.
  • Decouple LEA and other institution hiring and firing from CM / gov. Institutions should be able to promote, hire and fire top jobs on their own.
  • Health insurance tiers based on earning class. Higher the income, lower the health insurance amount and more contribution to national health insurance, to provide maximum coverage to lower strata.
  • Definition of Earning Class. Removal of salary class definition. Earning class becomes deciding factor of how much you pay in taxes/fines. Could be capped at a certain percentage or slabs. (Taxes could be redeemed in part if providing employment to a wide demographic)
  • Mandate public transportation in large cities
  • Applying congestion tax to all vehicles in large cities.
  • Presidential system
  • 3 year tax holidays for investments above $10 million in SEZ's or otherwise.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

And investment as a subject from class 10 onwards.
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

we should consult with countries like singapore
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Pakistan's problem is not lack of fiscal policies and economic plans but endemic corruption starting at the top and filtering down putting dampers on any possible economic or political progress. Lack of accountability, transparency and ethical oversight will allow money to be siphoned into Swiss accounts. I have been seeing these types of discussions for the last 30 years and to no avail, different political parties bring their own flavour of corruption to the table. Pakistan has developed in the last decade mostly thanks to Chinese discipline and corruptless ventures that have produced results. Without a handle on corruption Pakistan will keep going around in circles.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Pakistan's problem is not lack of fiscal policies and economic plans but endemic corruption starting at the top and filtering down putting dampers on any possible economic or political progress. Lack of accountability, transparency and ethical oversight will allow money to be siphoned into Swiss accounts. I have been seeing these types of discussions for the last 30 years and to no avail, different political parties bring their own flavour of corruption to the table. Pakistan has developed in the last decade mostly thanks to Chinese discipline and corruptless ventures that have produced results. Without a handle on corruption Pakistan will keep going around in circles.
In short, the Constitution facilitates corruption; which is why it needs to be replaced with something that works in the interest of the State and it's People.

And investment as a subject from class 10 onwards.
Discipline, Ethics and Morals till Grade 4, emphasis on Nationalism / STEM / Finance / Taxes later on

I don't know how technically inclined people are on PDF, but this document could be built on Obisidian as a MD file, hosted on a public Github. All you need to contribute is to pull the file, add your changes, and submit a push for approval. Easily read through native Web / Android / iOS apps. Could be a better way to do it, i'm all ears.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Enigma SIG said:
In short, the Constitution facilitates corruption; which is why it is needed to be replaced with something that works in the interest of the State and it's People.
We need to change people and not the constitution. In a society where every dishonest act is considered "Chalakee" i.e smartness and the end justifies the means, where justice is to be trodden upon we need a rapid transformation of the next generation. The only way it can be done is to put every child through tough disciplined Military training including a program of Namaz, physical and mental training.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Adding this just for reference to see an existing structure that could serve as a blueprint for this initiative:


We need to change people and not the constitution. In a society where every dishonest act is considered "Chalakee" i.e smartness and the end justifies the means, where justice is to be trodden upon we need a rapid transformation of the next generation. The only way it can be done is to put every child through tough disciplined Military training including a program of Namaz, physical and mental training.
That regimen dear sir would come through a document of some sort: and OKR if you will. The constitution in it's current form shields the powerful and helps them usurp public wealth and saps the nations morale and dignity. Which is why it needs to be replaced.

At the core of this initiative is the will to build a productive nation.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

Here is a thing: When a guy like Imran khan comes to power he relies heavily on a chain of people who know things and who actually are running the show in Pakistan. Most of these guys are corrupt to the core. These people build a web around any leader / every leader of Pakistan who comes through legal methods(Elections). That's the reason why in Pakistan dictators perform very well in their initial days (and then they become Pervaiz Musharraf or Ayub Khan) because, in the initial days of takeover, these people don't find a way through and weave the web around the dictator, which with time they figure out.

Now if we really want to correct Pakistan, this is not possible in a straightforward manner i.e. through elections or even military dictatorship.

The way forward is the same as Holy Prophet SW or Mao Zedong or Ganges Khan i.e. we will collect a group of people, we will agree upon a limited number of rules, and no one will break those rules. We will keep gathering different people along the path and if someone is found breaking rules, he/she will be put to justice immediatly. No politics.

Phir mera sawal hai: Hai Mimmat?
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Here is a thing: When a guy like Imran khan comes to power he relies heavily on a chain of people who know things and who actually are running the show in Pakistan. Most of these guys are corrupt to the core. These people build a web around any leader / every leader of Pakistan who comes through legal methods(Elections). That's the reason why in Pakistan dictators perform very well in their initial days (and then they become Pervaiz Musharraf or Ayub Khan) because, in the initial days of takeover, these people don't find a way through and weave the web around the dictator, which with time they figure out.

Now if we really want to correct Pakistan, this is not possible in a straightforward manner i.e. through elections or even military dictatorship.

The way forward is the same as Holy Prophet SW or Mao Zedong or Ganges Khan i.e. we will collect a group of people, we will agree upon a limited number of rules, and no one will break those rules. We will keep gathering different people along the path and if someone is found breaking rules, he/she will be put to justice immediatly. No politics.

Phir mera sawal hai: Hai Mimmat?
The simple rule being

Is your action anti State? Put it to a public vote through the system mentioned in the post. If yes:
Off with your head

Simple as that.

You'll find that only a couple of heads later, sb k sb insan k bache ban jaein ge.
 

