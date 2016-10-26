What's new

New Pakistan under the CPEC

A new Pakistan is fast emerging under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The CPEC process is going well since the Chinese President paid a visit to Islamabad on 20-21 April last year.
The visit was delayed eighth months following protest in Islamabad staged by some political parties.
Within a short span of 18 months rapid progress has been noted if one looks in the projects completed, nearly under completion, and new projects to be undertaken.
Under the Early Harvest Program (EHP) a number of projects are to be completed soon and most of these projects are in Balochistan and Sindh.



A new nuclear power plant has been connected to the national grid at Chashma-3 on 15 October, making it country’s fourth nuclear power plant, generating 314 MW of electricity.
Two much larger capacity nuclear power plants, K-2 and K-3, Karachi Coastal, generating 1,100 each, are under construction and will be completed by 2020 and 2021 respectively.
This is widely transforming Pakistan’s economy and the social mindset toward industrialisation, rural and urban mobilisation, and modernization.
The CPEC has opened up a new era of progress and prosperity across the country.
This is nationally and internationally acknowledged.

The provincial viewpoint has been strongly moving in favour of the CPEC as provinces have been immensely progressing under the CPEC.
The recent comments of the Governor of Balochistan, Muhammad Khan Achakzai, and the Governor of Sindh, Dr Ishratul Abad, are commendable.
The former said that that “CPEC will open a new era of progress and prosperity in the country especially in Balochistan.


The latter stated that the CPEC is the latest embodiment of the exemplary fraternal relations between the two neighbouring nations.
To the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif, the CPEC “is a gift for Pakistani people from China’.
The President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Adul Rauf Alam, termed that the CPEC “is a mega project and will serve as a game- changer for Pakistan economy”.

Many commentators have passed the remarks in the past that the Chairman Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI,) Imran Khan, has been against of CPEC projects.
They cited his protests and Dharnas that gave jerks to the economy.
He also has doubts and reservations about the CPEC projects and the signed 51 agreements.
The dharna of August 2014 and now the lockdown of Islamabad on 2 November have been given shocks to the making of a new Pakistan under the CPEC.

The petty politics should not revolve around development of the economy.
It should be directed toward the non-development issues.
By doing so we are sending a negative message to our Chinese friends and also to other donors.
The CPEC foes are happy over this new development.

Fearing the sabotage of CPEC projects, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong met with Imran Khan on 18 October at Bani Gala.
He assured him that his shutdown call would not sabotage the CPEC projects.
He admitted that the Chinese investment is vital for the future and progress of Pakistan.
On the one hand, Imran Khan assured his support for the CPEC, on the other hand, he maintained his reservations on the projects.
Only time would reveal if his reservations were principled and sincere to the national interests of the country.

There are no fears about Pakistan-China relations.
Both have an equal partnership.
China neither dominates or dictates Pakistan’s economic system, nor does it have an intention to do so.
It is a win-win relationship and shared vision, which immensely benefits Pakistan and serves its vital interests.

Pakistani should not be misguided by Western propaganda and India’s perpetual mistrust about this relationship.
RAW has especially assigned tasks to media contributors to negatively propagate CPEC and established a special cell to sabotage the CPEC.

Some Pakistani politicians and media houses are also misguided like those spewing Indian propaganda and publish such comments and pass remarks without conducting proper research and investigation.

The fact is that the CPEC is a grand leap forward to build the economy of Pakistan, to convert it into an “Asian Tiger” in the present century.
Let’s see the CPEC from this perspective and instead of hindering the progress we should facilitate it as a core of national politics.



The writer is a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.
He writes on East Asian affairs.

http://nation.com.pk/columns/26-Oct-2016/new-pakistan-under-the-cpec
 
Article paid for by Nawaz and Co. A very simple and somewhat a childish analysis... anyone who speaks against the current establishment... label them Anti-CPEC.

CPEC is not a PML-N initiative... irrespective if who would have been in power the Chinese would have proposed and helped establish CPEC... Nawaz just got lucky because he happened to be in power during the implementation of the project.

The credit goes to pak army for guaranteeing CPEC.

CPEC does not need Nawaz. Nawaz needs CPEC.

Wake up.
 
Skies said:
what are the top ten export goods of Pakistan? and what are the top ten industries?
Pakistan main exports are mineral fuels (19 percent of the total shipments), manufactured goods (19 percent) and beverage and tobacco (13 percent). Others include: food and live animals (11 percent), crude materials (11 percent), chemicals (11 percent), machinery (8 percent) and miscellaneous articles including defense equipment (8 percent).
 
Pakistan will become a hub for international economy. China Russia Turkey and Pakistan will going to create a new world order. These four countries can really bring a big change in international economics. Russia and China Sees Pakistan as a huge oppurtunity
 
Clutch said:
Article paid for by Nawaz and Co. A very simple and somewhat a childish analysis... anyone who speaks against the current establishment... label them Anti-CPEC.

CPEC is not a PML-N initiative... irrespective if who would have been in power the Chinese would have proposed and helped establish CPEC... Nawaz just got lucky because he happened to be in power during the implementation of the project.

The credit goes to pak army for guaranteeing CPEC.

CPEC does not need Nawaz. Nawaz needs CPEC.

Wake up.
Credit goes to Musharraf for laying the groundwork.
 
Clutch said:
Article paid for by Nawaz and Co. A very simple and somewhat a childish analysis... anyone who speaks against the current establishment... label them Anti-CPEC.

CPEC is not a PML-N initiative... irrespective if who would have been in power the Chinese would have proposed and helped establish CPEC... Nawaz just got lucky because he happened to be in power during the implementation of the project.

The credit goes to pak army for guaranteeing CPEC.

CPEC does not need Nawaz. Nawaz needs CPEC.

Wake up.
Sir, I don't want to get into who's who and what in Pakistan, that's for the Pakistanis to decide. I do have a basic question using some common sense.

The US build similar projects, water ways, ports, etc, etc, back in the 50's by using US Corps of Engineers, the National Guards, etc as needed. So because those men and women in uniform, came and built those, or protected those projects, therefore they become the "champions" of those projects? Or the main stakeholders? Or the one's with the Vision?

I find some of the post speechless where people think because an organization guaranteed security (which is what soldiers are paid to do), therefore, they own the entire idea, hark work to get financing, strategy and all when they couldn't remotely do 20% of that real work. Second, who are these people? Their uniforms, weapons and all the good stuff is paid by the civilian population, aka, the people. So why put them at a Godly place when that's not true? Thanks
 
Clutch said:
Article paid for by Nawaz and Co. A very simple and somewhat a childish analysis... anyone who speaks against the current establishment... label them Anti-CPEC.

CPEC is not a PML-N initiative... irrespective if who would have been in power the Chinese would have proposed and helped establish CPEC... Nawaz just got lucky because he happened to be in power during the implementation of the project.

The credit goes to pak army for guaranteeing CPEC.

CPEC does not need Nawaz. Nawaz needs CPEC.

Wake up.
From horse's mouth. I hope this will effectively shut up the conspiracy theorists aflooded here.
Screenshot_2016-11-26-02-23-57.png
 
DJ_Viper said:
Sir, I don't want to get into who's who and what in Pakistan, that's for the Pakistanis to decide. I do have a basic question using some common sense.

The US build similar projects, water ways, ports, etc, etc, back in the 50's by using US Corps of Engineers, the National Guards, etc as needed. So because those men and women in uniform, came and built those, or protected those projects, therefore they become the "champions" of those projects? Or the main stakeholders? Or the one's with the Vision?

I find some of the post speechless where people think because an organization guaranteed security (which is what soldiers are paid to do), therefore, they own the entire idea, hark work to get financing, strategy and all when they couldn't remotely do 20% of that real work. Second, who are these people? Their uniforms, weapons and all the good stuff is paid by the civilian population, aka, the people. So why put them at a Godly place when that's not true? Thanks
Sir I believe Civ-Mil relationship was maintained amicably by both sides, democracy should flourish and institutions should grow stronger. However CPEC and the idea is old, it was the timing of geostrategic events which brought China to Pak for CPEC in 2015. There were a number of factors including drawdown in neighbouring Afghanistan , improvement in Pak security and economic situation etc. Pak army's role has been critical and can't be compared with US army role in 50's. Pak Army is traditionally been a dominant actor in geopolitics via a vis the civilian govt. Nawaz forsure contributed in terms of civ mil collaboration and planning but he happened to be lucky in terms of timing , it was neither his vision nor initiative , Chinese felt this route more secure due to Mallacca dilemma in present route, I apologize for spelling mistakes if there are any since I am using a new cellphone , not really used to it.
 
MadDog said:
Sir I believe Civ-Mil relationship was maintained amicably by both sides, democracy should flourish and institutions should grow stronger. However CPEC and the idea is old, it was the timing of geostrategic events which brought China to Pak for CPEC in 2015. There were a number of factors including drawdown in neighbouring Afghanistan , improvement in Pak economic and security situation etc. Pak army's role has been critical and can't be compared with US army role in 50's. Pak Army is traditionally been a dominant actor in geopolitics via a vis the civilian govt. Nawaz for contribute in terms of cub mil collaboration and planning but he happened to be lucky in terms of timing , it was neither his vision nor initiative , Chinese felt this route more secure due to Mallacca dilemma in present route, I apologize for spelling mistakes if there are any since I am using a new cellphone , not really used to it.
MadDog said:
Sir I believe Civ-Mil relationship was maintained amicably by both sides, democracy should flourish and institutions should grow stronger. However CPEC and the idea is old, it was the timing of geostrategic events which brought China to Pak for CPEC in 2015. There were a number of factors including drawdown in neighbouring Afghanistan , improvement in Pak security and economic situation etc. Pak army's role has been critical and can't be compared with US army role in 50's. Pak Army is traditionally been a dominant actor in geopolitics via a vis the civilian govt. Nawaz forsure contributed in terms of civ mil collaboration and planning but he happened to be lucky in terms of timing , it was neither his vision nor initiative , Chinese felt this route more secure due to Mallacca dilemma in present route, I apologize for spelling mistakes if there are any since I am using a new cellphone , not really used to it.
Sir, I agree with majority of your post, but disagree with the notion that the Pakistani military had a "special" role to play. Providing security is any nation's military's main responsibility and the Pakistani military does it very well too. A nation's military exists to safeguard the country. In the US, we deploy national guards, etc, for wild fire control, floods, riots, etc, whenever the need may be, assessed by the civilian leaders.

I've never see any general or anyone "over glorifying" our military even though it has kicked every single as* we've sent it to kick. So when the most powerful nation in the world doesn't do over glorification of its military, why is there a need in Pakistan? There is no doubt about the importance of a military for a country. But you don't put it to a place where it seems like near worshiping. How many people on here or elsewhere in Pakistan can openly criticize their military? And why not? Think about it. There is a point here and that is, all institutions, no matter which country, should stay within their respective sphere of influence. Over glorification for a professional military organization isn't one of them.

Last, I am privy to some details on the CPEC from the getgo. Don't for sources as it was a bird that flew by and told me. This has nothing to do with a previous military rule or being created previously. Credit should be given to where it deserves. A guy who first built a building by this new port, which was rented out by the authorities to build the port can also claim that "he started this work" because he built the first building to create a foundation for the engineers to build the port from. When things happen, everyone knows about it. Similarly, when others try to take credit for what they have no involvement with, also shows up in front of people. Thanks
 

