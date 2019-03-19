What's new

New Pakistan Naval War College (PNWC), Lahore

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,500
-2
9,097
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Guardians of the Sea: PM Nawaz vows to boost maritime defence, inauguration of Naval War College in Lahore:

LAHORE: Pakistan desires peace and tranquillity both within and outside its borders to meet much-needed socio-economic development goals, said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday.

At the inauguration ceremony of the new building of Pakistan Naval War College (PNWC) in Lahore, Sharif said, “Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty. We cannot afford to be distracted in fulfilling our national objectives.”

The premier added the country is going through defining moments in its history as its armed forces battle extremism and militancy. He expressed hope the naval college would continue to foster relations with foreign militaries by training officers from friendly countries and spreading maritime awareness amongst academic circles.



Lauding Pakistan Navy’s role in defending the country, Sharif said a well-equipped navy is integral for the country’s security and economic prosperity. “Despite resource constraints, the government will work towards strengthening Pakistan’s maritime defence,” he added.

The PM further said sea routes are the jugulars of world trade and any disruption in the waters had the potential to disrupt global economy and impact global security. “We must always remain cognizant of our effective role in the maritime affairs of this region.”

Appreciating the navy’s indigenous construction of warships, Sharif said he said he felt proud of the force for taking the initiative of constructing large warships and potent fast attack crafts through the revival of the Karachi shipyard. He also praised the navy for developing a national maritime policy which is slated to be completed soon.



Speaking about his economic initiatives, Sharif said the government was working towards making Gwadar Port fully functional at the earliest and developing the Gwadar-Kashgar link, under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor portfolio. According to Sharif, some of the most important projects include the construction of an airport, expressway link and a powerhouse in Gwadar.

Earlier, the PM unveiled the foundation plaque of the new PNWC building. The 83,254 square feet building has an auditorium, central hall, 10 syndicate rooms, five war-gaming rooms, three faculty clusters, two conference rooms, a library and several meeting rooms.

The inauguration was attended by Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Punjab Chief Secretary Navid Akram Cheema and Punjab IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera.

Published in The Express Tribune, October 18th, 2014.
 
MM_Haider

MM_Haider

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2010
2,234
1
2,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
AsianUnion said:
Guardians of the Sea: PM Nawaz vows to boost maritime defence, inauguration of Naval War College in Lahore:

LAHORE: Pakistan desires peace and tranquillity both within and outside its borders to meet much-needed socio-economic development goals, said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday.

At the inauguration ceremony of the new building of Pakistan Naval War College (PNWC) in Lahore, Sharif said, “Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty. We cannot afford to be distracted in fulfilling our national objectives.”

The premier added the country is going through defining moments in its history as its armed forces battle extremism and militancy. He expressed hope the naval college would continue to foster relations with foreign militaries by training officers from friendly countries and spreading maritime awareness amongst academic circles.



Lauding Pakistan Navy’s role in defending the country, Sharif said a well-equipped navy is integral for the country’s security and economic prosperity. “Despite resource constraints, the government will work towards strengthening Pakistan’s maritime defence,” he added.

The PM further said sea routes are the jugulars of world trade and any disruption in the waters had the potential to disrupt global economy and impact global security. “We must always remain cognizant of our effective role in the maritime affairs of this region.”

Appreciating the navy’s indigenous construction of warships, Sharif said he said he felt proud of the force for taking the initiative of constructing large warships and potent fast attack crafts through the revival of the Karachi shipyard. He also praised the navy for developing a national maritime policy which is slated to be completed soon.



Speaking about his economic initiatives, Sharif said the government was working towards making Gwadar Port fully functional at the earliest and developing the Gwadar-Kashgar link, under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor portfolio. According to Sharif, some of the most important projects include the construction of an airport, expressway link and a powerhouse in Gwadar.

Earlier, the PM unveiled the foundation plaque of the new PNWC building. The 83,254 square feet building has an auditorium, central hall, 10 syndicate rooms, five war-gaming rooms, three faculty clusters, two conference rooms, a library and several meeting rooms.

The inauguration was attended by Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Punjab Chief Secretary Navid Akram Cheema and Punjab IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera.

Published in The Express Tribune, October 18th, 2014.
Click to expand...
NAVAL war college and that in LAHORE... ??? There is sure something wrong with pakistan's intelligentsia!
 
A.Rafay

A.Rafay

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 25, 2012
11,403
10
18,342
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
MM_Haider said:
NAVAL war college and that in LAHORE... ??? There is sure something wrong with pakistan's intelligentsia!
Click to expand...
Whats wrong with Naval war college in Lahore? We should have Naval colleges in every city in every province. Last time I checked coast and Navy belongs to whole Pakistan.
 
MM_Haider

MM_Haider

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2010
2,234
1
2,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
A.Rafay said:
Whats wrong with Naval war college in Lahore? We should have Naval colleges in every city in every province. Last time I checked coast and Navy belongs to whole Pakistan.
Click to expand...
It is more feasible in coastal cities .. No? what kind of war games will be staged in lahore where there is no sea.. :coffee:
 
Colt-4-1

Colt-4-1

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 11, 2014
17
0
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
MM_Haider said:
It is more feasible in coastal cities .. No? what kind of war games will be staged in lahore where there is no sea.. :coffee:
Click to expand...
Yes, it is better to have it in Coastal cities, but the war college must have studies/training of war which is usually done on paper...
It may also be better to have it in Lahore so the Navy could also be present in other cities as well apart from the usual coastal, even though mainly as symbolic. :)
 
Last edited:
Thorough Pro

Thorough Pro

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 23, 2008
12,517
-19
12,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It's a "College" where you teach and learn, it does not have to be on or near water

MM_Haider said:
NAVAL war college and that in LAHORE... ??? There is sure something wrong with pakistan's intelligentsia!
Click to expand...
You don't do "war games" in colleges, you learn tactics


MM_Haider said:
It is more feasible in coastal cities .. No? what kind of war games will be staged in lahore where there is no sea.. :coffee:
Click to expand...
 
Neptune

Neptune

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 6, 2013
4,743
53
12,073
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Guys. A Naval College or Naval Academy isn't all about teaching how to use ships and how to swim. Formation and BMT trainings, commandship trainings, SERE and many more. It's highly likely that different trainings are given at those colleges.
 
XYON

XYON

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2008
1,719
2
1,554
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ARMY has the National Defense University in Islamabad, AIR FORCE has the Air War College in Karachi and NAVY has the Naval War College in Lahore.All three teach battle strategy and tactics, friend and foe military capabilities, response to threat, etc etc etc. These are not public institutions that there curriculum can be discussed openly. It involves debating national secrets, training of mid level officers to handle broad-based organizations at HQ levels and plays an important part in the growth of both knowledge and vision of the students.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,500
-2
9,097
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
http://www.paknavy.gov.pk/pnwarcollege.html

Pakistan Navy War College is the premier institute and a highest seat of learning in Pakistan Navy. The College has passed through an evolutionary process of steady transformation to become a centre of excellence in maritime studies. Its nascent days started with Pakistan Navy Staff School, which was established at Manora, Karachi, in 1968 to conduct Junior Staff Course (JSC) to teach elementary staff work to officers. The school was shifted to Karsaz, Karachi, in 1970 and the efforts to upgrade the school to the level of PN Staff College commenced soon after. With the commencement of first PN Staff Course (PNSC) on 6 May 1971, it was formally inaugurated as PN Staff College in a make shift building. Since then, the College has been conducting Staff Courses on regular basis.

By 1995, staff course was declared as career milestone resulting in increased induction of officers in PN Staff College; making it inevitables to shift to a proper building. At this time, it was decided to shift the college to Lahore to enhance maritime awareness among the general populace and academia. Pending construction of purpose-built campus, a building on the Mall Road was acquired, altered to meet the purpose and inaugurated in August 1996 asPakistan Navy War College. 25th PN Staff Course commenced at Lahore in August 1996.

Meanwhile to meet the international standards, a state of the art building equipped with latest technology was envisaged thus, site for the new campus was selected at Walton and the construction work commenced in 2012. New building was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on 17 October 2014. The 44th PN Staff Course commenced in new purpose-built campus of PN War College.

SCOPE OF STUDIES

At PN War College, emphasis is made on the following aspects of studies:

a. Decision making
b. Leadership skills
c. Managerial skills
d. Logical & rational thinking
e. Effective reading
f. Clarity of expression
g. Systematic planning
h. Staff procedures
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

The Eagle
Pakistan launches first formal Maritime doctrine
Replies
11
Views
3K
Crystal-Clear
Crystal-Clear
Abu Zarrar
Worldwide Maritime Awakening: Where does Pakistan Stand?
Replies
0
Views
740
Abu Zarrar
Abu Zarrar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom