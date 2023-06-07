What's new

New "Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) is Coming

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
96,269
105
154,322
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Neelo

Neelo

FULL MEMBER
Mar 15, 2023
698
-1
1,187
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A few weeks ago these people were all arrested and being held for inciting "mAy nInE aTTaCk".

And now we're supposed to believe that a new political party organically appeared out of nowhere lmfao.

This is a GHQ front party. Nothing more nothing less.

General kuttay think this is still 1988.

OK.
 
O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
4,073
2
5,525
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
Correct me if I am wrong.

As per establishment, when IK was rotting in jail, weren’t these guys de facto leaders of PTI and as per establishment allegedly orchestrating chaos?

And now they are being facilitated to create a new party.

Zardari and Nawaz Sharif won’t be very happy.

:lol:
 

