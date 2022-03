White privilege said: What is the purpose of raising a new squadron and transferring old birds to it?? Why wasn't a new J-10 squadron raised instead?? Click to expand...

One thought is that you stand up an additional squadron with older aircraft, once new ones (be they JF-17s or J-10s) are available, retire the old ones and re-equip. In this way you have the manpower, support, logistics required for raising a squadron already in place. The only thing new is the re-equipping part. Since we don't have sufficient new JF-17s available for another squadron, consolidating surviving Mirages and eventually phasing them out via this new Sqn makes sense.