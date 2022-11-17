What's new

New Online Tool Maps Out 867 US Military Bases Worldwide

USA’s Military Empire: A Visual Database​

1668644189767.png

The United States of America, unlike any other nation, maintains a massive network of foreign military installations around the world.

How was this created and how is it continued? Some of these physical installations are on land occupied as spoils of war. Most are maintained through collaborations with governments, many of them brutal and oppressive governments benefiting from the bases’ presence. In many cases, human beings were displaced to make room for these military installations, often depriving people of farmland, adding huge amounts of pollution to local water systems and the air, and existing as an unwelcome presence.

To explore this database, click on map markers or use the dashboard to make selections:

worldbeyondwar.org

USA's Military Empire: A Visual Database - World BEYOND War

Amazing new interactive tool: USA’s Military Empire: A Visual Database. Explore the empire of bases! #WorldBEYONDWar
worldbeyondwar.org worldbeyondwar.org
 

