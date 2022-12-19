What's new

New oil, gas reserves discovered in Sindh

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,614
17
28,373
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered new oil and gas reserves in Sindh and apprised the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regarding the discovery in the Sanghar district, ARY News reported on Monday.

The OGDCL started the exploration of the oil and gas reserves on June 26 this year.

In its letter to the PSX, the company stated that it discovered oil and gas from a development cum exploratory well namely Chak-5 Dim South-3 which is located in the Sanghar district of Sindh.


READ: GAS, OIL RESERVES FOUND IN BANNU WEST BLOCK

“The well was drilled down to 3400 m. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stern Test-1 in the Massive Sand has tested 2000 Barrels of Oil per Day (BOPD) & 1.30 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) Gas through choke size 32/64″ at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 994 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi). 3. The said discovery shows aggressive exploration strategy of OGDCL,” it read.

New oil gas reserves, OGDCL, PSX


The discovery has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country, said the company.
arynews.tv

New oil, gas reserves discovered in Sindh

The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered new oil and gas reserves in Sindh and apprised the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
12,561
-30
13,410
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered new oil and gas reserves in Sindh and apprised the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regarding the discovery in the Sanghar district, ARY News reported on Monday.

The OGDCL started the exploration of the oil and gas reserves on June 26 this year.

In its letter to the PSX, the company stated that it discovered oil and gas from a development cum exploratory well namely Chak-5 Dim South-3 which is located in the Sanghar district of Sindh.


READ: GAS, OIL RESERVES FOUND IN BANNU WEST BLOCK

“The well was drilled down to 3400 m. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stern Test-1 in the Massive Sand has tested 2000 Barrels of Oil per Day (BOPD) & 1.30 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) Gas through choke size 32/64″ at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 994 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi). 3. The said discovery shows aggressive exploration strategy of OGDCL,” it read.

New oil gas reserves, OGDCL, PSX


The discovery has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country, said the company.
arynews.tv

New oil, gas reserves discovered in Sindh

The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered new oil and gas reserves in Sindh and apprised the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)
arynews.tv arynews.tv
Click to expand...
miaan dee barkatain!!!

abhi toh miaan saanp land nai howay aur zameen apnay khazanay gift kar rahi ho! socho jab miaan saanp keh mubarak qadaam is dharti peh lagain gey toh kia hoga!
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
8,285
0
7,914
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered new oil and gas reserves in Sindh and apprised the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regarding the discovery in the Sanghar district, ARY News reported on Monday.

The OGDCL started the exploration of the oil and gas reserves on June 26 this year.

In its letter to the PSX, the company stated that it discovered oil and gas from a development cum exploratory well namely Chak-5 Dim South-3 which is located in the Sanghar district of Sindh.


READ: GAS, OIL RESERVES FOUND IN BANNU WEST BLOCK

“The well was drilled down to 3400 m. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stern Test-1 in the Massive Sand has tested 2000 Barrels of Oil per Day (BOPD) & 1.30 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) Gas through choke size 32/64″ at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 994 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi). 3. The said discovery shows aggressive exploration strategy of OGDCL,” it read.

New oil gas reserves, OGDCL, PSX


The discovery has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country, said the company.
arynews.tv

New oil, gas reserves discovered in Sindh

The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered new oil and gas reserves in Sindh and apprised the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)
arynews.tv arynews.tv
Click to expand...

Nawaz Sharif ko ghareeboon ka kitna khayal hai, London mae baith kay
www.geo.tv

Nawaz Sharif urges govt to plan low-cost electricity for poor

Purpose of plan is provision of relief to poor people, says energy minister after meeting with party supremo in London
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
3,653
-6
8,751
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
2000 barrels per day might sound nothing in grand scheme of things but it does help a little.

Pakistan consumes 560,000 barrels per day out of which 115,000 come from Pakistan.

Those 115,000 barrels come from these small discoveries.
 
sur

sur

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2009
2,798
4
3,240
بچپن سے اتنے تیل گیس کےکنووں کی دریافت کی خبر سنی ھیں کہ اب تک سعودیہ قطر کو پاکستان سے تیل اور گیس خرید رھے ھونا چاھیئے تھا
 
Rusty2

Rusty2

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2021
160
0
216
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Our obsession with oil is like a gamblers obsession with winning the lottery.
Instead of doing the hard thing and developing out society, we are always playing the lottery and hoping for oil.
Oil is not a solution to our problem, getting control of army, mullahs, feudals and politicians are.
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
10,053
-1
10,762
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
UK ke budhay trying hard to find something good about pmln but haha

FkU-yopWYAASQfs.jpeg


refund roknay ki try
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Luosifen
Mari Petroleum makes gas/condensate discovery in North Waziristan
Replies
3
Views
447
M.AsfandYar
M.AsfandYar
H
OGDCL discovers huge oil, gas reserves in KP
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
Goritoes
Goritoes
H
MPCL announces huge gas well discovery in North Waziristan, will save $1.5b foreign exchange annually
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
Sulman Badshah
OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Balochistan
Replies
3
Views
598
arjunk
arjunk
BRAVO_
OGDCL discovers gas/condensate reservoirs in KP
Replies
0
Views
382
BRAVO_
BRAVO_

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom