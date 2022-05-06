Just noticed a new nuclear facility directly north of the Chashma reprocessing plant.
Any guesses? I'm going with either lithium 6 production or tritium extraction in dedicated hot cell facilities contained within the building - notice the thick dividing walls and perimeter sealing off the facilty.
