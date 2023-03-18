New Nepal PM to visit India first! despite Chinese pressure A message of not being a supporter of China

India does not want to buy resentment for a long run in power Nepalese political analyst Kamal Dev Bhattarai said that if Prachanda wants to stay in power as prime minister for a long time, he cannot afford India’s displeasure. By visiting India before China, Prachanda wants to send a clear message that he is not a supporter of China at all and wants to work together with India. Bhattarai says a government led by a Communist leader like Prachanda should be seen as pro-China. But this time Prachanda’s government is mainly pro-India and pro-West.

Now in alliance with the pro-India Nepali Congress, it increased the trend Prachanda had broken the Communist Party alliance with KP Sharma Oli two months ago. Dahal’s party supported Nepali Congress candidate Ramchandra Poudel in the recent presidential election. Prachanda’s party and the Nepali Congress defeated Subas Nembang, the presidential candidate nominated by Oli. After this incident, Prachanda broke the alliance with Oli and joined the Nepali Congress. The Nepali Congress Party, an important ally of Prachanda’s party, which is currently in power, has always been pro-India. Prachanda wants to show his alliance’s key partner, the Nepali Congress, that he gives special priority to India. That is why we will strengthen the relationship by visiting India for the first time.

Nepal's new Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachand' is showing signs of strengthening ties with India. Prachanda, who took over as Prime Minister in December last year, has decided to continue the tradition of visiting India on the first foreign visit of a Nepali Prime Minister. Prachanda's predecessors, Prime Ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba and KP Sharma Oli, also visited India on their first foreign tour after assuming office, as per tradition.Prachanda is likely to tour India in the second week of April. For this, Prachanda has decided to withdraw from the Boao Forum meeting to be held in Henan on March 28 in China. It was in 2008 when Prachanda first became the Prime Minister of Nepal. He did not come to India then and went to China on his first foreign tour. At that time, he attended the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games held in China.By visiting India before China, Prachanda wants to send a clear message that he is not a supporter of China at all.By visiting India before China, Prachanda wants to send a clear message that he is not a supporter of China at all.KP Sharma Oli also came to India on his first foreign visit as per tradition after assuming office.KP Sharma Oli also came to India on his first foreign visit as per tradition after assuming office.Prime Minister Prachanda will have to give a floor test in Parliament and expand the cabinet ahead of his visit to India in April. In the 275-member parliament, Prachanda has the clear support of 89 MPs from the Nepali Congress and 140 MPs from other smaller parties.Experts say that Prachanda may get more support than the current figure of 140 in the floor test. Whereas opposition party KP Sharma Oli and his leading parties have only 95 MPs. According to sources, Prachanda will also hand over the post of foreign minister in the cabinet to the Nepali Congress.