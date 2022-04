PTI don't want anything to do with this beggar either.



There is no example of any such National govt in our history so its nothing but fallacy, once PPP and PML-N tried after 2008 elections but it didn't last few days, you will see after few days they will be at each other's throat, their first fight will be on choosing Ministries/speakership, 2nd one will be on Presidency. Even if they succeed in forming govt it won't last more then 6 weeks.



PTI will be at helm with 2/3 majority within six months.