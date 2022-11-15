What's new

New NASA Moon Rover Copies Chinese Mars Bot, Experts Claim; How Similar is VIPER to Zhurong?

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,096
-12
95,055
Country
China
Location
China

New NASA Moon Rover Copies Chinese Mars Bot, Experts Claim; How Similar is VIPER to Zhurong?​

It seems like China is not always the copycat.​


Griffin Davis , Tch Times 02 November 2022, 08:11 am

The new NASA moon rover copied the design of a Chinese Mars robot, as claimed by experts who are familiar with the two projects.

new-nasa-moon-rover-copies-chinese-mars-bot-experts-claim-how-similar-is-viper-and-zhurong.png

(Photo : Screenshot from Twitter post of @NASA_Johnson)
New NASA Moon Rover Copies Chinese Mars Bot, Experts Claim; How Similar is VIPER and Zhurong?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1371936842602446851

This is quite different from the usual scenario since China is commonly the one being accused of copying technologies from the U.S. and other countries.

For example, the Chinese government has many fighter jets with designs and features of some U.S. military aircraft, such as MiG-21, Boeing C-17, and other models.

Now, it is quite different with the new NASA VIPER, a lunar rover that allegedly copied China's Zhurong robot.

New NASA Moon Rover Copies Chinese Lunar Bot?

According to the South China Morning Post's latest report, Zhurong is a Mars rover named after the Chinese God of fire.

new-nasa-moon-rover-copies-chinese-mars-bot-experts-claim-how-similar-is-viper-and-zhurong.jpg

(Photo : Photo by MATTHIEU RONDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
A picture taken on March 23, 2022 shows a replica of Zhurong rover during a presentation to the press ahead of an exhibition titled "Martian Ground" which will offer visitors to discover the universe of the planet Mars at the Cite de l'Espace in Toulouse, southern France. (Photo by Matthieu RONDEL / AFP)

This robot has been roaming on the Red Planet for more than a year now. China was able to land Zhurong on Mars last July 2021.

While Zhurong is exploring the soil of Mars, NASA is planning to send its VIPER (Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover) to Earth's natural satellite.

Although their targeted heavenly bodies are different, VIPER and Zhurong both have similarities, leading experts to speculate that NASA copied China's tech.

"This is a copy of the Chinese design," said a Chinese space expert who is closely monitoring the Zhurong and VIPER projects.

He claimed that although VIPER is a four-wheeled rover (Zhurong is a six-wheeled Mars robot), it still has a suspension similar to the Chinese Mars rover.

Other researchers familiar with the works of China and NASA found that Zhurong's design, which was allegedly copied by VIPER, has not appeared on previous space missions.

NASA VIPER's Details

NASA Gov's official report provided the details of its ongoing VIPER project.

The international space agency said that they will use SpaceX's Falcon Heavy to launch its moon rover as early as 2023.

But the exact schedule hasn't been confirmed yet. Once VIPER lands on Earth's natural satellite, it will explore the heavenly body's South Pole.

www.techtimes.com

Is The New NASA Moon Rover a Copycat of the Chinese Mars Bot?

This time, China is not the copycat.
www.techtimes.com www.techtimes.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,096
-12
95,055
Country
China
Location
China

Did Nasa imitate China’s Mars robot? Scientists say rovers share ‘inchworm’ design​

  • Artemis programme’s VIPER appears to borrow from award-winning rover Zhu Rong
  • The Chinese device draws inspiration from the movement of a common moth caterpillar

Published: 2:00pm, 2 Nov, 2022

77eed30d-d31f-433c-a285-aac60e0e4933_f2bbdefd.jpg

China’s Zhu Rong rover has been roaming the red planet for more than a year. Photo: Xinhua

Nasa’s latest moon rover appears to borrow from the design of a Chinese robot on Mars, according to scientists familiar with the projects – a twist in a space rivalry in which China has long been accused of being the copycat.

Zhu Rong, a robotic rover named after the Chinese god of fire, has been roaming the red planet for more than a year. It features an active suspension system that simulates the movement of an inchworm, allowing it to pull its wheels free when they become stuck in rocks or sand. The unprecedented design significantly increases the rover’s mobility and chance of survival in rough terrain.

But Zhu Rong may soon have an imitator “inching” its way over extraterrestrial surfaces. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER), under development at Nasa’s Ames Research Centre in California, will also “inchworm – or move its wheels in a special, caterpillar-like coordinated way that helps the rover get itself unstuck”, according to Nasa’s website.

53c1f22a-cfa7-4a67-b6c1-c3ba318d0a53_16b6a078.jpg

Zhu Rong’s inchworm-inspired suspension system allows it to move around the rough terrain of Mars without getting stuck in sand or rocks. Photo: Beijing Institute of Spacecraft System Engineering

In July, a VIPER prototype with this feature completed a ground test at Nasa’s Glenn Research Centre in Cleveland. The rover is expected to be deployed during a 2024 mission to find water at the moon’s south pole as part of the Nasa-led Artemis programme.

“This is a copy of the Chinese design,” said a Beijing-based space scientist who has been closely monitoring the projects.

Though the VIPER uses four wheels, the working principle of its suspension system is the same as that of the six-wheeled Zhu Rong’s “brave design [that] has not appeared in any previous space missions”, said the researcher, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The US has long accused China of stealing space technology. The White House and Congress forbid Nasa from collaborating with Chinese organisations or individuals because of concerns over intellectual property theft.

Last year, a senior Nasa scientist with the Ames Research Centre was sentenced to a month in prison for unreported collaboration with China.

In recent years, China’s space programme has achieved several breakthroughs including quantum satellites, hypersonic weapons and landing its Chang’e 4 spacecraft on the far side of the moon. These projects have been driven in part by new technology not yet developed or used by the United States.

www.scmp.com

Nasa’s new rover an imitation of China’s Mars robot, scientists say

The US has long accused China of stealing space technology, but Artemis programme’s VIPER appears to borrow from Chinese rover Zhu Rong, which features caterpillar-inspired suspension system.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese probe successfully maps entire Mars, sends stunning pictures
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
E
Did Nasa imitate China’s Mars robot? Scientists say rovers share ‘inchworm’ design
Replies
1
Views
160
etylo
E
TruthSeeker
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe arrives at the moon
Replies
0
Views
50
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
beijingwalker
China begins surveying Mars from above, Tianwen-1 to map topographic model
Replies
1
Views
820
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
Nan Yang
Chinese rover detects water existed on Mars more recently than thought
Replies
0
Views
234
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom