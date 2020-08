Thanks for your post. He was my close family friend and basically I learned proper Islam from him at a very early age. That made me immune later on to so many charlatans in both West and Pakistan who talk about Islam but do not practice it in their daily lives.



Dr. Israr Ahmad was an Orthodox Muslim (Ahlus Sunnah wa al Jama'ah aka Sunni) of Hanafi Mazhab. He also heavily believed in Sufism.



No, he was not Ahl e Hadith, but he respected anyone who followed Islam properly and feigned labels. He even rejected the concept of Moulvi in Islam, as every Muslim must learn Islam themselves.

