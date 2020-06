Global Village Space |Recently, Indian news reported that Pakistan is using its ties in Turkey, Qatar to provide funds to Zakir Naik.An Indian analyst in India’s ZEE news publication said, “Zakir Naik was given hospitality by Malaysia at Pakistan’s behest. Now, Pakistan is engaged to arrange huge funds for Zakir Naik from Gulf countries like Qatar and Turkey.”Indian media believes that Pakistan has been using its relations with Turkey and Qatar countries to organise funds for Naik and to take an anti-India stand. It is to be noted that Pakistan maintains good relations with both Qatar and Turkey.In November 2016, India accused Dr Zakir Naik of indulging in unlawful activities and promoting religious hatred. The Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded by imposing a five-year ban on the IRF under the country’s anti-terror laws. Since then Dr Naik has settled down in Malaysia.Dr Zakir Naik runs Peace TV network and International Islamic Research (IRF) which has been banned by India and its ally, Bangladesh.He has continued to spread the message of peaceful Islam through YouTube channels and the web.He has millions of followers in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other Muslim countries.Dr Naik’s supporters say he has done nothing wrong and that he had been banned in India because he was preaching Islam.Last year, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the UNGA where he had stated that “Despite the resolutions adopted by the UNSC, Kashmir is still besieged and eight million people are stuck in Kashmir. They cannot get out.”Read full article...