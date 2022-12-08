What's new

New [MSC] cruise experience will bring world travelers and job opportunities to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

maxresdefault.jpg

longisland.news12.com

New cruise experience will bring world travelers and job opportunities to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

The ship will operate from Brooklyn year-round with trips to Florida, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Bermuda and more.
longisland.news12.com

A new cruise line will be operating from New York City for its voyages, and Mayor Eric Adams says it could potentially bring thousands of full-time jobs to the area.

MSC Cruises’ Seascape will be docking in the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. MSC's executive chairman says the plan is to hire 10,000 full-time employees, with 150 of those full-time roles specifically reserved for New Yorkers.

The ship will operate from Brooklyn year-round with trips to Florida, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Bermuda and more.

The city’s Economic Development Corporation estimates that tourism will generate up to $102 million in spending yearly.
The cruise line’s ship will be based in Brooklyn starting in April of 2023.
 

