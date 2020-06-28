What's new

NEW MODULAR CARRY SYSTEM FOR SPECIAL FORCES BY KALASHNIKOV GROUP

For the first time on the international market Kalashnikov have presented a new Modular Carry System (MCS) designed by Group 99 (part of the Kalashnikov group).

MCS is a universal solution for a wide range of missions and allows the user to find the optimal balance of protection and load bearing capability with regards to thermoregulation, ergonomics and the operational situation.

“When we developed MCS we had one mission – to develop the system with the best ergonomic and functional solutions for any situation and environment based on the analysis of the combat experience of Russian forces. Among consultants and designers of this system we had former and active duty operators of the elite Russian special units,” said Boris Salenko, Managing Director, Group 99.
