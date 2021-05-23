New Missiles from TÜBİTAK SAGE: TOZKOPARAN air defense missile, AKDOĞAN air-to-air missile

TÜBİTAK SAGE’den TOZKOPARAN hava savunma füzesi Defence Turk Youtube kanalındaki "Güdümlü Mühimmatlar, Gelecek ve Türkiye | Ağ Merkezli Sohbetler - Bölüm 18" programında TÜBİTAK SAGE Enstitü

In the “Guided Munitions, Future and Turkey | Network-Centric Conversations - Episode 18" program, TÜBİTAK SAGE Institute Director Gürcan Okumuş made statements about some of the current and potential projects.Gürcan Okumuş explained that the TOZKOPARAN air defense missile is a concept they are working on as part of the SİPER Project. Expressing that TÜBİTAK SAGE is working towards the transformation of GÖKTUĞ air-air missiles into air defense missiles, Gürcan Okumuş stated that TOZKOPARAN is an air defense missile solution in the mid-class.Noting that there are different approaches in air defense concepts on a global scale, Gürcan Okumuş stated that TOZKOPARAN will be a shorter range but highly cost-effective solution. The TOZKOPARAN air defense missile will be a part of the layered air defense system.Gürcan Okumuş stated that the GÖKTUĞ Project has reached an important level and stated that very serious know-how has been gained in the field of air-to-air missiles. While air-to-air missiles evolve into an ecosystem that complements each other by diversifying according to operational needs, TÜBİTAK SAGE continues to work on systems that will meet these needs.Gürcan Okumuş stating that the project requirement of GÖKDOĞAN air-to-air missile is 65 km. He also added, "when the project is completed, it will have an air-to-air missile with a capability and range far beyond this requirement". He explained that if the projecting is made for further developments, it can reach 100 km very quickly with the works to be carried out in Phase-2, and even solutions can be developed for much longer ranges with some future technological gains.Gürcan Okumuş also gave information about the mini air-air missile AKDOĞAN for the first time. AKDOĞAN air-to-air missile is a project that TÜBİTAK SAGE is working on, with its resources. Gürcan Okumuş emphasized that a high-cost air-to-air missile is not a cost-effective solution for all scenarios so that a mini air-to-air missile is needed at this point. Gürcan Okumuş stated that mini air-air missiles are a cost-effective solution that can be carried in large numbers by light attack aircraft such as HÜRJET and unmanned aerial vehicles (AKINCI TİHA & AKSUNGUR). With the AKDOĞAN missile, it will be possible to neutralize enemy UAV platforms and other aircraft more cost-effectively. The AKDOĞAN missile can be integrated into various air platforms with its low weight and silhouette.sources -