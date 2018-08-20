/ Register

  Monday, August 20, 2018

New Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed press conference | 20th August 2018

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by zeroboy, Aug 20, 2018 at 4:28 PM.

    zeroboy

    zeroboy FULL MEMBER

    Captain77W

    Captain77W FULL MEMBER

    Railway Ministry needs to be replaced/expanded into a Transportation Ministry
     
    Arsalan

    Arsalan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    100% agreed!
    That is what i have been saying for some time now. Keep him minister but rather than railways, expand it to transportation. Minister Logistics or Minister Transportation. Put PIA, Railway, Highways even may be ports under him. But PIA, Railway and Highways for sure.
     
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Make railways Environnmental friendly First.
     
    Muhammad bin Hamid

    Muhammad bin Hamid FULL MEMBER

    he is old minister and did nothing for railway in musharaf tenure.he will first reimburse his expenses from railway funds which he bear for last 10 yrs for politics when he not held public office.wrong choice by ik
     
    muhammadali233

    muhammadali233 FULL MEMBER

    Really thoroughly enjoyed this press conference, Murshad pak
     
    muhammadali233

    muhammadali233 FULL MEMBER

    railways was at its peak in his tenure.
     
    Captain77W

    Captain77W FULL MEMBER

    PIA and Railways should be run as companies under Asad Umer’s Sovereign Wealth fund.

    The ministry should only regulate and develop the industries and infrastructure
     
