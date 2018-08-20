New Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed press conference | 20th August 2018

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by zeroboy, Aug 20, 2018 at 4:28 PM.
Railway Ministry needs to be replaced/expanded into a Transportation Ministry
100% agreed!
That is what i have been saying for some time now. Keep him minister but rather than railways, expand it to transportation. Minister Logistics or Minister Transportation. Put PIA, Railway, Highways even may be ports under him. But PIA, Railway and Highways for sure.
Make railways Environnmental friendly First.
he is old minister and did nothing for railway in musharaf tenure.he will first reimburse his expenses from railway funds which he bear for last 10 yrs for politics when he not held public office.wrong choice by ik
Really thoroughly enjoyed this press conference, Murshad pak
railways was at its peak in his tenure.
PIA and Railways should be run as companies under Asad Umer’s Sovereign Wealth fund.
The ministry should only regulate and develop the industries and infrastructure