What's new

New Member

Scorpio_26

Scorpio_26

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 1, 2021
0
0
2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hey everyone, hope you all are doing fine.

I've been a silent reader of this forum for the past 5 years now. I am a CA student and currently live in Lahore but originally belong from Gilgit-Baltistan. As a kid, I always dreamt of one day becoming a part of PAF but due to some medical issues, I was unable to make it to the Airforce. I was always interested in History, Military, and Defense-related topics, and this forum has all i need to read.
My fav hobby is book reading. I enjoy long productive discussions and don't talk unless i have something useful to say. I enjoy reading @Indus Pakistan's replies and that long discussions between @PanzerKiel and @Joe Shearer are my fav. @El Sidd is my fav troller. I've been coming to this forum daily for the past 5 years so i know a lot of members.
I can speak Urdu, English, Shina(Native speaker), and a little bit Pashto.
This is all I can manage to write in my intro. I have been always bad at intros so ignore mine:P
 
Last edited:
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
19,301
186
56,237
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Scorpio_26 said:
I enjoy reading
Click to expand...
Thank you for making a positive mention of me. My eclectic and sometimes extreme views don't always gel with members here.

Scorpio_26 said:
I am 19 turning 20 on Oct, 6'2'', and weigh around 67kg.
Click to expand...
We are mostly males and straight, so asides your age rest of the details are kind of not needed. Now if your female then by all means give us rest of the stats although at 6'2'' you must be one big Shina and liable to scare all of us here.
 
Scorpio_26

Scorpio_26

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 1, 2021
0
0
2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
Thank you for making a positive mention of me. My eclectic and sometimes extreme views don't always gel with members here.

Thank you

We are mostly males and straight, so asides your age rest of the details are kind of not needed. Now if your female then by all means give us rest of the stats although at 6'2'' you must be one big Shina and liable to scare all of us here.
Click to expand...
hahhahaha sorry about that I've edited it and if you meant shia then i am sunni and Shina is a language My cast is basically Yashkun, one of the two main tribes besides Shin.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

R
New Member
2
Replies
15
Views
876
User
U
E
new member from Tunisia
Replies
12
Views
517
CatSultan
CatSultan
A
Age of Members. Just curious.
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
3K
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
TaiShang
China-New Zealand cooperation: Beijing to enjoy same investment review rules as CPTPP members
Replies
0
Views
189
TaiShang
TaiShang
Shahzaz ud din
New bill recommends punishment for private moon-sighting panels' members in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
149
Shahzaz ud din
Shahzaz ud din

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom