New member

Asalam alaykum to all



I have been a guest visitor of this great forum for well over 10 years now. This forum was and is my main source of authentic news about Pakistan and the armed forces. My favorite thing about this site is the diversity. You can basically find everyone here from the most vile of keyboard warriors to knowledgeable members in dynamics, strategy, foreign policy etc. In a single thread, I would swap over from one page to next following the discussions in chronological order. Sometimes I would jump to the end and back track because of lack of patience. All in all, a great one-stop site for authentic news in a largely fake digital world.



A little bit about me. I first studied engineering in Pakistan then came to Germany for a higher degree. To date, it has been 5 years since I landed in Germany. I like to read books about personal development and have a passion for robotics. I have to realize that passion in the form a career. 29 years old and already feeling very old but still trying. May Allah make it easy.



I will try to contribute to the forum but talking is really not my skill. I will try to contribute in the form of articles around technology or latest trends in the world of IT, AI or robotics. If anyone needs help about these topics, you can hit me up.