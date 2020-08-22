What's new

New MALE UCAV at PAC

Its not a wing loong or CH4 or a ANKA , its PAC's MALE UAV under project Azm, now please dont make new bull shit up that it is some chinese UAV that PAF has acquired ,
 
one thing that is worth noting is that it's parked next to.Super Mushak Aircraft. So most likely its in production stage. PAC is using same facility for mushak trainers and this new UAV. If it was under development they definitely would have used a separate assembly facility involving more testing and design related equipment. So most likely either its local or foreign UAV but in production stage.
 
Imran Khan said:
pakistan signed a deal of 48 WL-2 drones to be made in PAC kamra with china help
Can you give an official confirmation over this from either Pakistan or Chinese state media (Global Times) as we just get the information from Indian media ?
 
So when PAF is revealing it
Is it armed??
Indos said:
Can you give an official confirmation over this from either Pakistan or Chinese state media (Global Times) as we just get the information from Indian media ?
News from 2018

https://amp.scmp.com/news/china/mil...gn-deal-build-48-strike-capable-wing-loong-ii

thediplomat.com

China, Pakistan to Co-Produce 48 Strike-Capable Wing Loong II Drones

China and Pakistan have reportedly reached an agreement for the co-production of 48 Chinese-made unmanned aerial vehicles.
thediplomat.com
 
