New MALE UCAV at PAC

The curved nose behind the SSG Commando on the far-right.Dear brother. From this picture how we can decide that its wing loong 2?
DAmn ... Pac is not coming slow ... brother are we sure its winglong 2? on twitter some people are saying thisis another drone developed by a private company from china?
from tail i guessDear brother. From this picture how we can decide that its wing loong 2?
Early prototype of the Azm MALE UAV.We are may be, looking at AZM MALE UAV. Remember that it is parked at PAC.
Can you give an official confirmation over this from either Pakistan or Chinese state media (Global Times) as we just get the information from Indian media ?pakistan signed a deal of 48 WL-2 drones to be made in PAC kamra with china help
