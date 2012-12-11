What's new

New low: 60-year-old British diplomat ‘sexually harassed’ in India

New low: 60-year-old British diplomat ‘sexually harassed’ in India
UK envoy says a motorcyclist coming from behind touched her inappropriately and tried to make indecent gestures


News DeskOctober 08, 2021

a member of all india mahila sanskritik sanghatan aimss holds a placard during a demonstration against what they say is violence against women in ahmedabad photo reuters file

A member of All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS) holds a placard during a demonstration against what they say is violence against women in Ahmedabad. PHOTO: REUTERS/FILE

India is considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for women due to the high risk of sexual violence, according to multiple international surveys, where even high-level foreign dignitaries are not safe.
In a new low even for India, a woman diplomat posted at the British Deputy High Commission in India's Chandigarh was sexually harassed by a motorcyclist while she was on her way to play tennis on Wednesday.

According to Hindustan Times, the 60-year-old diplomat, who assumed office in February this year, in her complaint with local police, said that the incident took place when she left her residence around 6:30am to walk towards the tennis court.
The envoy said that a motorcyclist coming from behind touched her inappropriately and tried to make indecent gestures.

“I was walking past the residential houses when a motorcycle came up behind me. The rider hit me hard with his hand or something on my back. I shouted at him and ran after him but he sped away,” she told police.
On reaching the tennis court, the 60-year-old said she informed her coach about the incident.
Police said that they have registered a case and a search for the accused is underway.

India’s record on women’s safety is never too far from global attention. Over the years, India has developed a reputation of being an unsafe country for women.
A survey published by Thomson Reuters Foundation ranked India “the world’s most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence and being forced into slave labour”.
The survey asked respondents which five of the 193 United Nations member states they thought were most dangerous for women and which country was worst in terms of healthcare, economic resources, cultural or traditional practices, sexual violence and harassment, non-sexual violence and human trafficking.

Respondents also ranked India the most dangerous country for women in terms of human trafficking, including sex slavery and domestic servitude, and for customary practices such as forced marriage, stoning and female infanticide. India's Ministry of Women and Child Development declined to comment on the survey results.

There were more than 32,000 rapes recorded in India in 2019 according to government data – almost four an hour – though experts say the actual figures are likely significantly higher due to the stigma attached to sexual offences.

There were more than 100,000 kidnappings of women over the same period, data show, a third of them with the aim of forcing them into marriage.
India's rape laws were overhauled after a 2012 gang rape in New Delhi but the number of offences remains high, with more than 28,000 rapes reported in 2020.

Police have long been accused of not doing enough to prevent violent crimes and failing to bring sexual assault cases to court.

Cow protectors are roaming streets to protect cows and kill minorities but on the same streets they failed to protect their own women from their own men.
I must say foreigners must leave India they can't resist if they see white skin.
I was travelling from Dubai to Pak on airport 16 or 17 years old probably Russian girl standing in a cue with her parents and exactly behind her there was an aged Indian man trying to touch his girls back with his lower part....despite I look at him directly he continued his act and smiling shamelessly...I informed her father and security guards and they took him away.
We have a bigger problem in pakistan
Especially with recent child pronography rings that sold videos to foreigners
 
Good no corona red list of india. Enjoy incredible India
 
Chinese Woman Allegedly Raped In Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho
www.ndtv.com

Chinese Woman Allegedly Raped In Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho

A Chinese woman on Monday filed a complaint at the Tourist Police Station in Agra alleging she was raped in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com


Chinese tourist gang-raped in Agra, India

Malaysian woman raped in Jaipur, India

www.thestar.com.my

Malaysian woman raped in Jaipur, India

NEW DELHI: A Malaysian woman on a business trip to Jaipur, Rajasthan is alleged to have been raped on Friday by a man she met there.
www.thestar.com.my www.thestar.com.my

Delhi gang-rape victim dies in hospital in Singapore
www.bbc.com

Delhi gang-rape victim dies in hospital in Singapore

An Indian student who was left critically ill after being gang-raped on a Delhi bus has died, say doctors who were treating her in Singapore.
www.bbc.com

Japanese Tourist Gang Raped In India
www.businessinsider.com

Japanese Tourist Gang Raped In India

Held as a sex slave for nearly a month in a basement near a famous Buddhist shrine.
www.businessinsider.com www.businessinsider.com

S. Korean tourist allegedly drugged, raped in India
www.straitstimes.com

S. Korean tourist allegedly drugged, raped in India

NEW DELHI (AFP) - A South Korean student holidaying on her own in India was allegedly drugged and raped by the son of a hotel owner as she visited a tiger reserve in central India, police said on Friday.. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com

Uzbek Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Gurgaon, Delhi
www.ndtv.com

Uzbek Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Gurgaon, Dumped Near South Delhi Home

A woman from Uzbekistan, who came to India about two months ago, has alleged that she was gang-raped by three men in Delhi, including a scrap dealer from Gurgaon who she had befriended on Facebook.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

Three held for raping Kazakh woman in Delhi
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Three held for raping Kazakh woman in Delhi | Delhi News - Times of India

A 27-year-old woman from Kazakhstan was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a hotel in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Thursday night. Police said the
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Pregnant Turkish Woman Traumatized After Nearly Escaping A Gang Rape Attempt In India
blog.siasat.pk

Pregnant Turkish woman traumatized after nearly escaping a gang rape attempt in India

blog.siasat.pk blog.siasat.pk

70-year-old French woman raped in India
tribune.com.pk

70-year-old French woman raped in India | The Express Tribune

The woman was asleep when a security guard at the hotel where she was staying entered her room and attacked her
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

German tourist raped in India weeks after Danielle McLaughlin attacked and killed
www.thejournal.ie

German tourist raped in India weeks after Danielle McLaughlin attacked and killed

The woman is being treated in hospital.
www.thejournal.ie www.thejournal.ie

British woman, 48, allegedly raped in Indian tourist hotspot
edition.cnn.com

British woman, 48, allegedly raped in Indian tourist hub

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a British woman in the western Indian state of Goa.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com


Family of British girl raped and murdered at Goa beach party
www.dailyrecord.co.uk

Family of British girl raped and murdered in Goa in India finally get justice

Samson D'Souza has been convicted of the attack on 15-year-old Scarlett Keeling who was targeted at a beach party in the Indian tourist resort.
www.dailyrecord.co.uk www.dailyrecord.co.uk

Mother of Irish woman raped and murdered in India ‘devastated’ as accused man applies for bail
www.independent.ie

Mother of Irish woman raped and murdered in India ‘devastated’ as accused man applies for bail

The mother of a woman who was raped and murdered in India has been left "devastated" after her daughter's alleged killer applied for bail citing Covid-19 delays.
www.independent.ie www.independent.ie

Monsters who ‘drugged, raped and beheaded’ Irish woman are FREED on bail by Indian court leaving boyfriend outraged
www.thesun.co.uk

Monsters who 'drugged, raped and beheaded' Irish woman are FREED on bail by Indian court leaving boyfriend outraged

THE men accused of raping, strangling and beheading an Irish woman on holiday have been freed on bail by an Indian court. Liga Skromane’s boyfriend has been left outraged after the two allege…
www.thesun.co.uk www.thesun.co.uk

Israeli woman allegedly gang-raped in Indian tourist town of Manali
www.theguardian.com

Israeli woman allegedly gang-raped in Indian tourist town of Manali

A 25-year-old woman reports being raped by two men after flagging what she thought was a taxi in the Himalayan town
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Indian police arrest man over alleged rape of 4-year-old Iranian girl
www.straitstimes.com

Indian police arrest man over alleged rape of 4-year-old Iranian girl

PANAJI, India (AFP) - Indian police said on Tuesday that they had arrested a man in the tourist state of Goa for allegedly raping a four-year-old Iranian girl holidaying with her mother.. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com


Danish Tourist Is Victim of Gang Rape In India

Police: Swiss tourist gang-raped in India
edition.cnn.com

Police: Swiss tourist gang-raped in India - CNN

Police are investigating the gang-rape of a tourist in central India, the latest black eye for the country over violence against women.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com

Guide rapes Italian tourist in cab, later demands address on Insta
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Guide rapes Italian tourist in cab, later demands address on Insta | Mumbai News - Times of India

Mumbai: A 37-year-old Italian national has lodged a complaint with Colaba police of rape by a tour guide in a cab.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Russian tourist allegedly gang-raped in India
www.hurriyetdailynews.com

Russian tourist allegedly gang-raped in India - World News

Indian police were holding six men on July 19 after a Russian tourist was allegedly drugged and gang-raped in a popular southern tourist town, officials said.
www.hurriyetdailynews.com www.hurriyetdailynews.com

Polish woman raped in India while travelling with daughter: Police
www.straitstimes.com

Polish woman raped in India while travelling with daughter: Police

NEW DELHI (AFP) - A Polish woman was drugged and raped as she travelled to the Indian capital with her two-year-old daughter, police said on Sunday, the latest in a string of sexual attacks on women in the country.. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com

Australian surfer abducted and raped in India at age 22
7news.com.au

Australian surfer abducted and raped in India at age 22

The surfer has revealed how she escaped after being held captive and sexually abused for two months.
7news.com.au 7news.com.au

Spanish woman raped in Gurugram, accused arrested
www.indiatoday.in

Spanish woman raped in Gurugram, accused arrested

A Spanish woman was allegedly raped in Gurugram by a man on Friday night. The victim had come to India for a one-year internship in an IT company.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

Delhi: Nigerian woman gang-raped, four arrested
zeenews.india.com

Delhi: Nigerian woman gang-raped, four arrested

In another shocking incident, a Nigerian woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Delhi in a moving car, late Thursday night. Watch video on Zee News
zeenews.india.com zeenews.india.com

23-year-old Kenyan woman raped in Gurugram
www.hindustantimes.com

23-year-old Kenyan woman raped in Gurugram

An auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Sadam, has been arrested for the crime.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

Canadian woman raped in Delhi, left in unconscious state near AIIMS
www.indiatoday.in

Canadian woman raped in Delhi, left in unconscious state near AIIMS

The accused befriended her at Hauz Khas village in Delhi. He sexually assaulted her at his residence
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

Mexican tourist raped in Rishikesh
www.ndtv.com

Mexican tourist raped in Rishikesh

Mexican tourist raped in Rishikesh
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

American tourist gang-raped in India
www.bbc.com

American tourist gang-raped in India

A 30-year-old American woman has been gang-raped in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, Indian police say.
www.bbc.com

Two Dutch tourists raped, robbed in India
https://www.deccanherald.com/content/77623/two-dutch-tourists-raped-robbed.html

Belgian tourist raped in Dharamsala

Belgian tourist raped in Dharamsala

Read more below
www.telegraphindia.com www.telegraphindia.com

30-year-old African woman gang-raped
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

30-year-old African woman gang-raped | Delhi News - Times of India

A 30-year-old woman of African-origin was allegedly gang-raped by four men in a car and later pushed out of the moving vehicle near Chilla border in e
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Thai woman gang-raped in Haryana hotel, one held
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Thai woman gang-raped in Haryana hotel, one held | Chandigarh News - Times of India

A woman from Thailand was allegedly gang-raped in a hotel in Haryana's Hisar town, police said on Sunday.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

I mean who is not raped in India at this point.. From now on when rape doesn't occur the media should report it as breaking news. There is even news of animal rape crisis..

www.opindia.com

Punjab: 72 year old man rapes a cow while drunk in Ludhiana

Dairy owner Munna Lal in Ludhiana, Punjab, woke up at 12 in the night and saw the mane raping his cow, after which the drunk man fled
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
www.indiatoday.in

Ayodhya: Man held for raping cows at shelter

The accused, identified as Rajkumar, was caught red handed by volunteers of the shelter, run by Kartaliya Baba Ashram.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

www.india.com

Disgusting! 55-Year-Old Man Rapes Cow In Bhopal, Arrested For Having Unnatural Sex

The shameful incident happened on July 4 at around 4 am when the man went to a dairy in Sundar Nagar and allegedly performed unnatural sex with a cow.
www.india.com www.india.com
www.newindianexpress.com

Two arrested for raping cows at Vizianagaram farm

A farm labourer and his brother were arrested on charges of bestiality (sex with an animal) on January 1 night at Puligummi village of Mentada mandal under Andra police station limits.
www.newindianexpress.com www.newindianexpress.com
www.opindia.com

4 cases of dog rape in Mumbai in past few months: All you need to know

There has been a gradual rise in the crimes against animals, especially dog rape in Mumbai, who are subjected to bestiality. | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
www.outlookindia.com

Kota: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Female Stray Dog

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on September 1, 2021, following the complaint lodged by a citizen with the help of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.
www.outlookindia.com www.outlookindia.com
www.indiatoday.in

68-year-old man arrested for raping dog in Mumbai

A 68-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a dog in Mumbai. Police received a video wherein the accused can be seen raping a dog.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Dog raped inside shopping complex in Mumbai | Mumbai News - Times of India

A female dog was brutally raped inside the posh Galleria shopping complex recently. The injured and bleeding dog was rushed to the animal care centre
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
www.indiatoday.in

Pregnant goat dies after 8 men gang-rape it in Haryana

Eight men have been accused of raping a pregnant goat after which the animal died. The incident took place in Haryana's Mewat district.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
and as usual the Indians are absent from this post
UK govt recently removed the home quarantine for vaccinated british indians and now the indians are returning the favour
 
This is the world's oldest problem found in every corner of the world. As long as there are men in this world there will be sexual crimes, But we are talking about a place where this is a culture...this is not something new there but it growing in alarming rate.
 
