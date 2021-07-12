Brass Knuckles
In new local government system of Punjab there would be 11 metropolitan corporations in division headquarters and Gujarat and Sialkot and 25 district councils. Heads of these metropolitan corporations and district councils would be directly elected
In past heads of district councils were indirectly elected
There would be village and neighborhood councils at local level
https://jang.com.pk/news/1019545
