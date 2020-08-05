/ Register

New local government system of Punjab vs old system

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Brass Knuckles, Aug 5, 2020 at 7:59 PM.

    In old system people used to vote for union council Nazims and union council Nazims used to elect district Nazim. Old system main logon ko pta bhi nhi hota tha district nazim kon ha. In new system people would directly vote for the Nazims of cities and tehsils.
    And councilors of tehsil and city councils would be elected with proportional representation system. Political parties and independent panels would give lists of their candidates in ranking order and would get seats equal to their votes share. For example there are 10 seats of councilors. Two parties are contesting for these seats one party gets 60 percent votes 6 candidates of this party would become councilors and 4 candidates of the other party would become councilors.
     
    The proposed system sounds promising.

    Would you mind sharing where you obtained this information from? I remember reading something similar a while back (not sure where though). Any new media reports on this, preferably an official government document?
     
    Punjab local government act 2019 available on the website of Punjab government.
     
