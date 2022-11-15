New Load Out On JF-17 Thunder

Windjammer
Checkout the twin rail missile launchers and the pod being tested on JFT Block-3.
View attachment 896656 View attachment 896657
Center HP has drop tank.So 8 external hardpoints, not including the droptank?
Pictures of JF-17 cockpits are rare enough, and we just got a cockpit photo of the block 3. PAC is spoiling us.
no wide displayFinally getting a good look at the camera shy bird again.
Pictures of JF-17 cockpits are rare enough, and we just got a cockpit photo of the block 3. PAC is spoiling us.
Not surprised, PACs own website mentioned that it retains the 3 MFDs. If the PAF needed it, they would have gotten it. No reason to raise costs, and increase the workload to upgrade older blocks.no wide display
Display screen is possibly touch-screen. There are no off buttons around LCDs.
Seems like Blk 3 getting the similar type of
helmet as J-16.
View attachment 896668
There are buttons below, you can't see because of the contrast.Display screen is possibly touch-screen. There are no off buttons around LCDs.