New Lithium reserves found in Rajasthan

Time to bring democracy to India?

India discovers new Lithium deposits in Rajasthan's Degana

The reserves are higher than those found earlier in Jammu and Kashmir, claimed by the Mining and Geological Survey of India authorities.
New Lithium reserves have been discovered in Rajasthan’s Degana, according to media reports citing state government officials.

Mining and Geological Survey of India (GSI) authorities claimed that the reserves are higher than that of the ones earlier discover in Jammu and Kashmir. With the quantity of lithium, India can meet around 80% of its total demand.

In February, approximately 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves were discovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, according to the Ministry of Mines.

“Geological Survey of India for the first-time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Ministry of Mines had said.

India’s first large lithium discovery, with the sole other reserves being a minor 1600-tonne deposit identified in Karnataka two years ago, means India now has the world’s fifth-largest lithium reserves, just ahead of the United States, says a report by Quartz.

Until now, the country had relied on Australia, Chile, and Argentina for any lithium imports required for its manufacturing sector. But because refining lithium ore into a material that can be used to produce batteries is a difficult process, India will continue to rely on imports for at least a few years, the Quartz report says.

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal. Discovered in 1817 by Johan August Arfvedson, it is one of the most in-demand minerals in the world. It is toxic in nature and reacts ‘vigorously’ with water. Used in smartphones, mobile chargers, laptops, pacemakers, toys and clocks, lithium is also an important component in Electronic Vehicle batteries.

Lithium is not that valuable in comparison to most other minerals and resources.

It's mainly a good find if you have a high level R+D sector, which India may have further in the future
 

