New Lahore Airport Design will be World's Top Airport

AsianLion

AsianLion

Nov 1, 2010
Finally Lahore Airport gets a new large design like the shape of Pakistan 'Jasmine' national flower

It will be the most modern, largest, with new facilities, fully integrated and will rank among the World's Top Airports.



Amazing design of new Lahore Airport with glass work:






New Lahore Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport become the largest in Pakistan, extension:

The expansion will help operate an increased number of international worldwide flights from the airport and to cater to it the airport building will also be expanded and newly built with Jasmine Flower 21st Century Glass Design.

The new design of the airport is said to have been inspired by the national flower Jasmine.

According to sources, the contract for the construction has been handed over to a private Spanish firm Tepsa International. The firm has reportedly asked for two and half years time for the completion of the project. It has previously worked on the construction of the airport in the Spanish capital Madrid and on the spectacularly built airport in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.

After the completion of the project, the number of airplanes parked inside the hanger near the main terminal will be increased to 22 from only seven at present.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has planned to undertake major expansion of the existing passenger terminal building at Allama Iqbal International Air Port (AIIAP), Lahore, to enhance its annual passenger handling capacity from 6.5 million to around 20 million with world class facilities to cater for the requirements for next 15 to 20 years. Lahore Airport is to become the central airport transit hub.

The present building of the airport will not be demolished but it will rather be restructured, and expanded in north, south and east. The expansion in the west will not take place due to the runway.

The current parking area will be transformed into arrival and departure lounges under the expansion plan. Car Park will be demolished and extended.

The round park situated near the airport will instead serve as new parking for vehicles.


any new suggestion, pls advice?
 
Last edited:
Grevion

Grevion

Sep 3, 2012
The design is good.:tup: but where does it resembles jasmine?

More like a star with its head chopped off.:D
However good development.:cheers:
 
LadyFinger

LadyFinger

Jun 21, 2016
airmarshal

airmarshal

Jul 28, 2010
Loadshedding will end in 2018.

New airport will be completed in 2018.

Lahore Metro will be completed by 2018.

Elections in 2018.

Got the hint!!?

Foreign loans quadrupled. ZERO investment in education. ZERO spending in healthcare. Now you get where this country is heading.
 
unbiasedopinion

unbiasedopinion

Jul 22, 2014
Building looks amazing, but I have one question, how will you make room for expansion if required tomorrow? Will it be scrapped and new terminal will be created?

Why the aerobridges are in a straight line, This is very linear and old design. It is also not the most optimized use of the terminal building.

Only one side of the building is used for aeroplanes where as other three are not at all used for anything related to airport.

a decade or two down the line, you would require a major revamp to upgrade this terminal, as this design does not consider the future expansion.

.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

Nov 1, 2010
Just wondering if they are catering for A380 and other biggest airplane landings ?? Also it has to be very modular in terms of further expansions, linking roads both sides and proper security arrangement are made with ease of parkings, clear flight status panels, live feed, and new sight of the airport are much needed.

Baggage area needs upgradtion and ease of use.

Attach metro train, metro bus service to the airport.

Syed.Ali.Haider said:
How can it be a "top" airport with only one runway, and no new ones planned?
in fact prime minister rejected many proposals & asked for state of art most modern designs for Lahore airport. I believe it will be some extra ordinary airport, it will be ranked in world top airports, due to its design and modernity.

Aircraft stations, goes From 7 aircraft berths to 30+ aircraft stations.

Also a new runway is already in plans.
 
Thəorətic Muslim

Thəorətic Muslim

Feb 5, 2012
Syed.Ali.Haider said:
How can it be a "top" airport with only one runway, and no new ones planned?
There seems to be 2 runways. There are international airports with only 1 runway, San Diego is quite famous a few in Europe, and I think there's one in in London?

It's impossible to expand, with the geniuses in urban planning, there's just no land around it.

Not to mention being only 11 miles from the border of the "greatest threat" to Pakistan's existence.

The effort just seems like a distraction from other pressing issues. Fu<k education look at this new Metro. You peasants dont need healthcare here's an expanded airport the more important people will use.
 
