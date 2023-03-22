New Janissary Battalion

The TTP and the Pakistan Army have been at loggerheads for years and years and still there is no clear outcome. The TTP were defeated but have again started their operations. If we look at the origins of TTP, they were formed out of the Mujahideen Organizations formed by the Army for Afghanistan and Kashmir Jihad. After 9/11 the Pakistan Army changed its stance overnight and took the side of America. This resulted in the Mujahideen starting their fight against the army.This was most unfortunate as two sections of the society of Pakistan which in the past used to complement each other in foreign and strategic operations started fighting. However, Musharraf is gone now and America has accepted defeat in Afghanistan and left the country. But still the army and the TTP are fighting with each other.The Hurs under Pir Pagara fought for liberation against the British but were defeated. Then the Hur Battalion was created and they served the country bravely in the 1965 War with India.It is suggested that along similar lines, first a Peace Agreement be done with the TTP and then, a Jannisary Battalion be raised from among them. This should be focused on Unconventional Warfare. A Muslim from anywhere in the World should be allowed to be inducted.The French Army has a similar Foreign Legion in which people from other countries can also join.This would ensure long term peace in the country and the army would gain an experienced fighting cadre.