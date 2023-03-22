What's new

New Janissary Battalion

R2D2

R2D2

Sep 15, 2009
1679478786606.png


The TTP and the Pakistan Army have been at loggerheads for years and years and still there is no clear outcome. The TTP were defeated but have again started their operations. If we look at the origins of TTP, they were formed out of the Mujahideen Organizations formed by the Army for Afghanistan and Kashmir Jihad. After 9/11 the Pakistan Army changed its stance overnight and took the side of America. This resulted in the Mujahideen starting their fight against the army.

This was most unfortunate as two sections of the society of Pakistan which in the past used to complement each other in foreign and strategic operations started fighting. However, Musharraf is gone now and America has accepted defeat in Afghanistan and left the country. But still the army and the TTP are fighting with each other.

The Hurs under Pir Pagara fought for liberation against the British but were defeated. Then the Hur Battalion was created and they served the country bravely in the 1965 War with India.

It is suggested that along similar lines, first a Peace Agreement be done with the TTP and then, a Jannisary Battalion be raised from among them. This should be focused on Unconventional Warfare. A Muslim from anywhere in the World should be allowed to be inducted.

The French Army has a similar Foreign Legion in which people from other countries can also join.

This would ensure long term peace in the country and the army would gain an experienced fighting cadre.
 
Last edited:
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
8,508
R2D2 said:
You can enlighten us. But I know Greeks used to be in Janissary. Similar to Cadet College training of young boys..
It wasn't exactly similar to Cadet College,if you think that kids were taken from their parents and forcibly converted to Islam and then trained to be fanatical soldiers and officials of the Sultan (forget about the last centuries where they had become something of an elite that was hardly loyal to the Sultan).

What's the similarity with what you're saying?
 
R2D2

R2D2

Sep 15, 2009
Foinikas said:
It wasn't exactly similar to Cadet College,if you think that kids were taken from their parents and forcibly converted to Islam and then trained to be fanatical soldiers and officials of the Sultan (forget about the last centuries where they had become something of an elite that was hardly loyal to the Sultan).

What's the similarity with what you're saying?
It is just a name from Islamic History that I chose. It can be Mujahid Battalion or Pakistani Foreign Legion.
 
E

epebble

Sep 21, 2022
2,174
R2D2 said:
There is only one problem with your fine idea, the question of who the client is and who is the server. You may think Pakistan should control TTP, but TTP wants to control Pakistan (and establish an even 'purer' Islamic State). Frankenstein monsters are difficult to manage.
 

