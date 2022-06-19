New Israeli Eitan AFV enters into service

This is the AFV variant, to be armed with a remote controlled 50cal and protected by Iron Fist APS (To be installed) and modular ERA, claimed to be the world's most protected wheeled APC.It will first enter the Nahal brigade, and slowly as production ramps up it will enter into other brigades.The IFV variant will also enter service soon, armed with a fully automatic 30mm cannon, 2 Spike-LR2/ER2 missiles and Iron Fist APS