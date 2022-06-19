What's new

New Israeli Eitan AFV enters into service

Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 30, 2016
3,956
-38
1,940
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

This is the AFV variant, to be armed with a remote controlled 50cal and protected by Iron Fist APS (To be installed) and modular ERA, claimed to be the world's most protected wheeled APC.

It will first enter the Nahal brigade, and slowly as production ramps up it will enter into other brigades.

The IFV variant will also enter service soon, armed with a fully automatic 30mm cannon, 2 Spike-LR2/ER2 missiles and Iron Fist APS
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
South Korean AS-21 Redback IFV integrates Elbit and Rafael components
Replies
0
Views
261
dani191
D
D
Elbit, Rafael to profit from Korea’s Redback armored vehicle
Replies
0
Views
271
dani191
D
Zarvan
Philippine Army to get new Sabrah light tanks and Pandur II IFVs
Replies
1
Views
446
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
D
Egozi: Upgrades and Adaptations as the Eitan APC Goes into Service
Replies
0
Views
336
dani191
D
D
StrikeShield APS: Game Changing Modular Protection With Lower Risk Of Detection
Replies
0
Views
392
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom