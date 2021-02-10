What's new

New Israeli Covid Drug EXO-CD24 Hailed by Scientists as ‘Huge Breakthrough’

EXO-CD24, an experimental inhaled medication developed at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, cured all 30 moderate-to-severe cases in a Phase I clinical trial.

Developed over the past six months at the hospital, EXOCD24 stops the “cytokine storm” – where the immune system goes out of control and starts attacking healthy cells – that occurs in the lungs of 5-7% of Covid-19 patients.



Has Israel just found the cure for Covid? - ISRAEL21c

Experimental Covid drug cures 30 out of 30 moderate to severe cases in Phase I clinical trial at Israeli hospital. Second new drug also shows promise.
A new coronavirus drug which successfully cured 30 cases of the disease in Israeli hospital patients has been hailed by scientists as a ‘huge breakthrough’,
Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says


 
