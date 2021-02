New Israeli Covid Drug EXO-CD24 Hailed by Scientists as ‘Huge Breakthrough’

Has Israel just found the cure for Covid? - ISRAEL21c Experimental Covid drug cures 30 out of 30 moderate to severe cases in Phase I clinical trial at Israeli hospital. Second new drug also shows promise.

EXO-CD24, an experimental inhaled medication developed at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center , cured all 30 moderate-to-severe cases in a Phase I clinical trial.Developed over the past six months at the hospital, EXOCD24 stops the “cytokine storm” – where the immune system goes out of control and starts attacking healthy cells – that occurs in the lungs of 5-7% of Covid-19 patients.