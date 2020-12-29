What's new

New Islamabad Airport Progress

Creder

Creder

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 15, 2009
1,935
0
1,126
New Islamabad Airport land acquired

Thursday, March 11, 2010

By Abdul Sattar Khan

LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Wednesday it has already acquired physical control of the entire land purchased for the New Islamabad International Airport project and completed the fencing around it.

Not even a single inch of the land is under the possession of private parties, CAA spokesman Pervez George told The News. Asked as to why the land remained under the illegal occupation of the private parties since 1985 despite the CAA having paid the price for 3,250 kanals of land, the CAA spokesman repeated his earlier stance, saying: We can assure you that the entire land has already been taken over by the CAA.

Much before acquiring additional land of 345 kanals in Chak Fattu for the construction of the New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) through a real estate agent at inflated prices, President Musharraf could not fulfil his desire to inaugurate the project in January 2004 as the already acquired land of 3,250 kanals was still not in the physical possession of the CAA despite the fact that it had already paid the entire land price.

This revelation has been made by the chairman of the purchase committee of the CAA Brig (R) Pervez Nawaz Bashir in his statement recorded before the Board of Inquiry (BoI), constituted by the Ministry of Defence to probe the purchase of 345 kanals additional land in August 2006 by the CAA through a real estate agent at inflated prices.

Therefore, Brig Pervez Nawaz says in his statement, the groundbreaking ceremony of the NIIA, which was scheduled for January 2004 on the desire of Musharraf, had to be postponed. The case has already been taken up before the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Similar views were also expressed by the former Secretary Defence Lt Gen (R) Tariq Waseem Ghazi in his written reply before the BoI.

Although Musharrafs earnest desire to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the NIIA did materialise two years later in August 2006, it led to a controversy when 345 kanals additional land was purchased through a middleman for the same project. In a subsequent probe conducted by the BoI had concluded that it was actually Musharrafs desire to perform the groundbreaking ceremony at the earliest that eventually led to a speedy buying of the additional land at a rate which later became controversial.
 
ejaz007

ejaz007

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2007
6,328
1
2,803
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I heard the land being sold there had legal problems and people were facing problems getting land transfered to their name.

What is the price of the cheapest area there?
 
Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
39,900
410
96,800
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Boring without pictures :D




---------- Post added at 02:15 PM ---------- Previous post was at 02:15 PM ----------



---------- Post added at 02:16 PM ---------- Previous post was at 02:16 PM ----------
 
Last edited:
Creder

Creder

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 15, 2009
1,935
0
1,126
haha sir ji ghalat wali nikal di :D..sab se last wali nikalni thi

lol on a side note, is airport ke saray paisay humaray AWACs kha gaye
 
WAQAS119

WAQAS119

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2010
5,426
0
5,634
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The New Islamabad International Airport




The New Islamabad International Airport is a 3,600 acre international airport that is being built to serve the capital city of Islamabad, nearby city of Rawalpindi other areas around the capital of Pakistan. The New Islamabad International Airport will be named after the assassinated ex-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto (decided in June 2008 by current Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gillani).

The project was announced in January 2005 after a ten-year delay due to political changes in the country and construction began in April 2007, when funding became available.

The new airport will eventually replace the overloaded Islamabad International Airport at Chaklala providing better access for the northern areas, north-west frontier province, federally administered tribal areas, Azzad Jammu, Potohar and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is the controlling body for the $400m (PKR37bn) project which is likely to see the airport opening for operations in 2011&#8211;2012.

Islamabad-Airport-40156The new 3,200-acre (13km&#178;) airport site is situated on a plot of land acquired by the PCAA in the 1980s at Pind Ranjah near Fateh Jang (an additional 400 acres have been acquired to build the two runways). The airport will be 20km from the centre of Islamabad, and 23km from Rawalpindi being well served by an excellent highway infrastructure.

In the recent past Islamabad airport has improved in cleaning quality standards and a bit of attention. The toilets although at times are crowded but an attendant is there to clean it up. Announcements have improved from the past. Electronic check in has been introduced which avoids standing in queues and saves time. The cooling needs to be improved and space should be added to the existing lounges and car parking. Although the security was performing their job but that needs more effort to avoid bottle neck at the check in points. The floor of International Departure lounge at places was under rehabilitation which gives a smooth clean look. However, furniture needs refurbishment.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
8,115
126
14,193
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Thank god, finally a airport worthy of a great city like Islambad. Ever noticed how the present airport looks a lot like Quetta Airport :P
 
salahuldin786

salahuldin786

FULL MEMBER
Jul 25, 2007
162
0
71
havent they finished building this airport? i heard they were gonna make a new airport a few years back. any updates?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 0, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

AsianLion
CDA, LDA, RDA & Govt. Development Authorities are 'Corruption' plagued | Real State Housing Societies and Development of Cities Exploited
Replies
3
Views
382
AsianLion
AsianLion
Shahzaz ud din
Pakistan, China finalise Gwadar projects for upcoming JCC
Replies
6
Views
406
vi-va
vi-va
BL33D
0.4m polio markers from India reach Islamabad
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
BL33D
BL33D
The Ronin
Dhaka was my fate!
Replies
0
Views
287
The Ronin
The Ronin
ghazi52
CPEC moves into top gear in 2021
Replies
1
Views
387
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom