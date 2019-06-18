New iron mines to be found in Dinajpur There is a possibility of finding another new iron mine in Dinajpur according to the Bangladesh Geological Survey (GSB)

After the last iron mine was found at Isabpur in Hakimpur upazila, Bangladesh Geological Survey (GSB) identified a location of a new potential mine in Keshabpur mouza of Chirirbandar upazila in Dinajpur.In 2001, a well was excavated in the hope of finding a copper mine at Ambari area in Parbatipur upazila. But unfortunately, there was not any.GSB officials have started a feasibility study after finding new mines. In the meantime, the investigation team of the department has started digging the Keshabpur well to check the feasibility.The first three months will be spent digging wells and exploring mineral resources, and its last-minute preparations are underway there.The thickness of iron ore in new mines is much higher. So, GSB is also hoping to get other valuable resources including copper and iron.They are also bringing necessary equipment to Keshabpur. Signboards have been erected as protected areas as well.An official, who did not want to be named, said the director-general of GSB Dr Md Sher Ali will inaugurate the well excavation work.Before that, they don’t want to comment on anything.In this regard, the Chairman of the Puntri union. Nur-e-Kamal said: “I received a copy of a letter signed by Abdul Aziz Patwari, Director of GSB, to the deputy commissioner.”