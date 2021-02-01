New Iranian space launch vehicle, Zoljanah revealed - Plus Iran's future SLV roadmap

Philosopher
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jan 5, 2020
- 3,403
- 16
- Country
-
- Location
-
Zoljanah is a mobile (can launch from any base) hybrid solid-liquid fuel SLV with the following specifications:
length: 25.5m
mass: 52 tons
1. & 2. stage are both solid fuelled with a diameter of 1.5m
3rd. stage if liquid with a diameter of 1.25m
1st stage solid motor thrust: 74-100 tons
Can place 220kg into a 500km orbit.
Static engine test:
Another interesting development was getting a glimpse of Iran's roadmap for future SLVs:
Diagram below showins: Iranian SLVs with payload capacity to orbital altitude.
From left to right: Safir, Zoljanah, Simorgh, Sarir, Soroush-1, Soroush-2
Soroush-1 Can place 8000kg in LEO and 1000kg in GSO.
Soroush-2 can place 15,000kg in LEO and 2500kg in GSO.
Soroush-2 will utilise Iranian cryogenic engine that is in development:
length: 25.5m
mass: 52 tons
1. & 2. stage are both solid fuelled with a diameter of 1.5m
3rd. stage if liquid with a diameter of 1.25m
1st stage solid motor thrust: 74-100 tons
Can place 220kg into a 500km orbit.
Static engine test:
Another interesting development was getting a glimpse of Iran's roadmap for future SLVs:
Diagram below showins: Iranian SLVs with payload capacity to orbital altitude.
From left to right: Safir, Zoljanah, Simorgh, Sarir, Soroush-1, Soroush-2
Soroush-1 Can place 8000kg in LEO and 1000kg in GSO.
Soroush-2 can place 15,000kg in LEO and 2500kg in GSO.
Soroush-2 will utilise Iranian cryogenic engine that is in development: