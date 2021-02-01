What's new

New Iranian space launch vehicle, Zoljanah revealed - Plus Iran's future SLV roadmap

Zoljanah is a mobile (can launch from any base) hybrid solid-liquid fuel SLV with the following specifications:

length: 25.5m
mass: 52 tons
1. & 2. stage are both solid fuelled with a diameter of 1.5m
3rd. stage if liquid with a diameter of 1.25m
1st stage solid motor thrust: 74-100 tons
Can place 220kg into a 500km orbit.

1612202160026.png


1612202178621.png



Static engine test:

1612202242090.png


Another interesting development was getting a glimpse of Iran's roadmap for future SLVs:

Diagram below showins: Iranian SLVs with payload capacity to orbital altitude.
From left to right: Safir, Zoljanah, Simorgh, Sarir, Soroush-1, Soroush-2

1612202367726.png


Soroush-1 Can place 8000kg in LEO and 1000kg in GSO.
Soroush-2 can place 15,000kg in LEO and 2500kg in GSO.
Soroush-2 will utilise Iranian cryogenic engine that is in development:

1612202489915.png
 
