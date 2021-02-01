New Iranian space launch vehicle, Zoljanah revealed - Plus Iran's future SLV roadmap

Zoljanah is a mobile (can launch from any base) hybrid solid-liquid fuel SLV with the following specifications:length: 25.5mmass: 52 tons1. & 2. stage are both solid fuelled with a diameter of 1.5m3rd. stage if liquid with a diameter of 1.25m1st stage solid motor thrust: 74-100 tonsCan place 220kg into a 500km orbit.Static engine test:Another interesting development was getting a glimpse of Iran's roadmap for future SLVs:Diagram below showins: Iranian SLVs with payload capacity to orbital altitude.From left to right: Safir, Zoljanah, Simorgh, Sarir, Soroush-1, Soroush-2Soroush-1 Can place 8000kg in LEO and 1000kg in GSO.Soroush-2 can place 15,000kg in LEO and 2500kg in GSO.Soroush-2 will utilise Iranian cryogenic engine that is in development: