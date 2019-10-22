What's new

New Iranian air defense systems successfully hit all targets in exercise across half of Iran

Aspen

Aspen

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2019
2,284
1
4,071
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Iranian Army announced that it had successfully tested the “Khordad 15” and “Khordad 3” air defense systems during the “Defenders of Wiliyat 99” maneuvers.

These air defense systems that were used by the Iranian forces reportedly hit all intended targets in the northern part of the country.

The Iranian Armed Forces and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began the Wiliyat 99 joint maneuvers on Wednesday in the Semnan Province of the Islamic Republic.

According to the Iranian Fars Agency , “the maneuvers are taking place in an area covering more than half of the country with the participation of the army’s air defense units and the Revolutionary Guards’ air and space force, during which they will use missiles, radar, reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems, in addition to communications and monitoring systems.”

“It will be simulated to counter various low, medium and high-range air threats, and it is planned to use the new generation of locally manufactured equipment and weapons, and to apply new tactical methods in the field of air defense and monitoring.”

Brigadier General Ghadir Rahimzadeh, commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense units, said that the maneuvers will be similar to real military operations and will be in response to what he described as the threats of the enemies, indicating that the exercises will embody the unity and harmony of the joint forces in the army and the Revolutionary Guard.

www.almasdarnews.com

New Iranian air defense systems hit all targets

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) - The Iranian Army announced that it had successfully tested the "Khordad 15" and "Khordad 3" air defense systems during the
www.almasdarnews.com www.almasdarnews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Frogman
Iran’s Failed Foreign Policy: Dealing from a Position of Weakness
Replies
12
Views
962
azzo
azzo
VCheng
Is AIPAC losing its influence in USA?
Replies
4
Views
940
VCheng
VCheng
L
The myth of an "isolated' Iran
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
4K
SOHEIL
SOHEIL
V
Shared Goals, Converging Interests: A Plan for U.S.AustraliaIndia Coopera
Replies
0
Views
1K
Veeru
V

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top