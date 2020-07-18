New Indian Deployments on Spanggur Gap are on Its Own Side of LAC

So basically Indian army occupied its own territory. Cheers
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Chinese anti tank and low flying aircrafts missiles being deployed on the Indian border
|Military Forum
|3
|Indian Navy deploys warship in South China Sea 2 months after Galwan clash
|Indian Defence Forum
|47
|Ready for long haul on LAC with China and deployment in harsh winters: Indian Military to Parliament
|Indian Defence Forum
|7
|China Has Deployed Nuclear Weapons Near Indian Border, Can Hit Targets Within Minutes: PLA Officer
|Central & South Asia
|135
|Indian army deploys women soldiers for the first time along LoC
|Indian Defence Forum
|155
|Indian Navy Deploys its Entire Fleet of Ships and Submarines in the IOR Near the Malacca Straits
|Indian Defence Forum
|196
|Featured Increasing LAC Deployment This Winter Will Be an Expensive Affair for Indian Army
|Indian Defence Forum
|35
|MIG29K of Indian Navy deployed to Himlayers
|Indian Defence Forum
|60
|Featured Pakistan Deploying Unmanned Ground Vehicles Near Indian Border: Media Reports
|Pakistan Army
|41
|Indian Marcos Commandos Deployed at Pangong Tso Lake
|Indian Defence Forum
|106