New Indian COVID Vaccine in final trials

Cadila aims to complete trial of coronavirus vaccine by March - ET HealthWorld Cadila’s vaccine candidate, known as ZyCov-D, is one of dozens being developed around the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

While everyone knows about the Bharat Biotech vaccine, few know of the new Zydus Cadila Healthcare vaccine that should be out by March. Unlike the BB vaccine, this is a DNA Vaccine. This one is expected to deliver about 150 million doses a year. Entering final phases and expected to be certified by March.