  Monday, April 22, 2019

New Impressive specifications of Tejas Mk1 A are out. A Much improved plane in all areas.

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Surya 1, Apr 22, 2019 at 10:42 AM.

  Apr 22, 2019 at 10:42 AM #1
    Surya 1

    Surya 1 FULL MEMBER

    Hi guys ,

    We knew that LCA tejas Mk1+ will have AESA , EW etc when discussion used to happen about Tejas Mk1A. However a detailed design of tejas is out now. Tejas has became even better with new design improvements now. Here are the lists of Improvements.

    Design Change:

    Structural changes.
    1) Nose cone is sharpen for better aerodynamic performance.
    2) Wing blending improved with fuselage for better lift and reduction in RCS.
    3) Canopy elevated to improve Aerodynamic performance and improve acceleration.
    4) More composites shall go in outer surface to make plane lighter in weight and reduce RCS.
    5) Duel missile racks to carry More missiles.

    This will result in:
    1) Improvement in MTOW by 300 kg due to lift coefficient which is an excellent outcome.
    2) Radar cross section shall decrease further because of more composites and design tweaks.
    3) Transonic acceleration and highest speed shall improve a lot.
    4) Farry range is improved because of aerodynamic changes and ability to carry more fuel.
    5) STR shall be improved to 18* .
    6) AOA shall be improved by few degrees because of tweaking of wings.
    7) Weight carrying will increased by 500 kg.
    8) It shall be much more maintenance friendly aircraft with easy accessibility to many LRUS and low maintenance.
    8) It will have hot air refueling and OBOG as well.

    Electronics , Weapons and communication and net centric warfare capability.

    1) UTTAM is planned now planned in MK1 instead of ELTA 2052. This will open the way for integration of METEOR. AMRAM is planned as the short range missile. ASTRA shall be incorporated with MK1 till ASTRA MK2 and SFDR missile arrives. It will carry 2 missiles in missile rack on each hand point.
    2) It will have net centric warfare capability by which Tejas shall be connected with 40 other planes with Net centric integration and shall be able to communicate with other planes in a secured DATA link.
    3) It will have a state of art EW mounted outside the planes. Gun position is also changed slightly for better arrangement of external payload.

    So new Tejas will be more faster, more maneuverable and will carry higher payload. I It will have top class AESA and world's best WVR and BVR missiles with very low RCS and very good EW and ultra long range AAM. Tejas mk1A is a very good plane getting even better and shall be more than a match with India's enemies can come up within coming decade.
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 10:52 AM #2
    PurpleButcher

    PurpleButcher FULL MEMBER

    11 times you have used "will". How much time before these desires are realized?
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 10:52 AM #3
    MUSTAKSHAF

    MUSTAKSHAF SENIOR MEMBER

    It would be everything but not in production.
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 10:52 AM #4
    PakSword

    PakSword ELITE MEMBER

    Until Tejas participates in a battle, the specifications will not prove anything.. Send some Tejas to attack Bhawalpur/ AJK.. You can get the ratings immediately..
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 10:56 AM #5
    The Accountant

    The Accountant SENIOR MEMBER

    By the time it will get FOC all of these technologies will be obsolete ...
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 10:57 AM #6
    graphican

    graphican ELITE MEMBER

    The day India will feel confident to put LCA Tejas against JF-17, will be the day you would remember. And until that happens, just keep on polishing the turd.
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:10 AM #7
    CrazyZ

    CrazyZ FULL MEMBER

    You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig.
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:11 AM #8
    Water Car Engineer

    Water Car Engineer ELITE MEMBER

    Here we go with the typical change in design.
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:16 AM #9
    monitor

    monitor SENIOR MEMBER

    On paper Tejaj is a formidable aircraft but too much late in serial production and frequent change in requirement and specification make it a controversial aircraft.

    This is one of the problem of Tejas program
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:17 AM #10
    snow lake

    snow lake ELITE MEMBER

    Tejas....is better than rafales. Why are you wasting money
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:20 AM #11
    Surya 1

    Surya 1 FULL MEMBER

    Well I forgot that only you have the right to talk about JF 17 block II and Block II and possible purchase of Su 35 and J 10 for Pakistan. I am sorry for that.

    May be tejas will not have to come to Bhavalpur for Attack. It may do it from Indian air space.
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:21 AM #12
    snow lake

    snow lake ELITE MEMBER

    Mate. 40 plus years and still you are talking. Start doing. Our jf17 butt fced your airforce and you have been doing nothing lying to make yourself feel good. Fact is you indian only talk.
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:22 AM #13
    Surya 1

    Surya 1 FULL MEMBER

    Had Pakistan made Tejas , it would have been better than Rafale and even F 22 but it is an Indian plane so we will have to buy rafale.

    It is not talking. It is a reality in squadron strength. You are living a decade behind so it is not our fault.
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:23 AM #14
    snow lake

    snow lake ELITE MEMBER

    Ofcourse and it will kill six hundred terrorists that are not just killed but vaporised

    Had we made tejas your airforce wouldnt come within a 100 miles of the border :pakistan:
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:23 AM #15
    Surya 1

    Surya 1 FULL MEMBER

    And by that time JF 17 will be flying with 10000 km range RADAR and 5000 km range SAM. I agree with you.
     
