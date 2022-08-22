New Huge natural gas field has been discovered off Cyprus.

Εντοπίστηκε τεράστιο κοίτασμα φυσικού αερίου ανοιχτά της Κύπρου - «Ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα του κόσμου» | LiFO Βρέθηκαν αποθέματα 70 δισεκατομμυρίων κυβικών μέτρων.

TotalEnergies and ENI make major gas discovery off the shore of Cyprus Energy companies TotalEnergies and ENI said they had made a significant gas discovery at the Cronos-1 well, in Block 6, offshore Cyprus.

2.5 tcf deposit discovered by Eni-Total consortium in Block 6 | eKathimerini.com The Eni-Total consortium made an important discovery of natural gas in Cyprus’s Block 6.

A large natural gas field off Cyprus was discovered by the Italian hydrocarbon company Eni and the French TotalEnergies, which are conducting research in the Block 6 of the EEZ Cyprish Republichave been found in the area included in the drilling license obtained by the two companies.and is located 160 kilometers from the coast of Cyprus and at a depth of 2,287 meters.Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that this is a huge deposit, "one of the largest in the world", as it points out, and that it will take about a year before its exploitation can begin. He adds that in this way it will be possible to increase the energy autonomy of Italy and the whole of Europe. La Repubblica reports at the same time that