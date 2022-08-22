What's new

Huge natural gas field has been discovered off Cyprus.

A large natural gas field off Cyprus was discovered by the Italian hydrocarbon company Eni and the French TotalEnergies, which are conducting research in the Block 6 of the EEZ Cyprish Republic. Natural gas reserves of 70 billion cubic meters have been found in the area included in the drilling license obtained by the two companies. The deposit was named Cronos and is located 160 kilometers from the coast of Cyprus and at a depth of 2,287 meters.

1661185067306.png



Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that this is a huge deposit, "one of the largest in the world", as it points out, and that it will take about a year before its exploitation can begin. He adds that in this way it will be possible to increase the energy autonomy of Italy and the whole of Europe. La Repubblica reports at the same time that Israel has expressed interest in the creation of a natural gas pipeline, which would pass through Cyprus and reach Greece and various other EU countries.

www.lifo.gr

Εντοπίστηκε τεράστιο κοίτασμα φυσικού αερίου ανοιχτά της Κύπρου - «Ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα του κόσμου» | LiFO

Βρέθηκαν αποθέματα 70 δισεκατομμυρίων κυβικών μέτρων.
www.lifo.gr www.lifo.gr

www.reuters.com

TotalEnergies and ENI make major gas discovery off the shore of Cyprus

Energy companies TotalEnergies and ENI said they had made a significant gas discovery at the Cronos-1 well, in Block 6, offshore Cyprus.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.ekathimerini.com

2.5 tcf deposit discovered by Eni-Total consortium in Block 6 | eKathimerini.com

The Eni-Total consortium made an important discovery of natural gas in Cyprus’s Block 6.
www.ekathimerini.com www.ekathimerini.com
 
70 billion cubic meters reserve is not large, the large one is in trillions cubic meters

The large one use this TCF instead of BCF.

T = Trillion, B= Billion
 

