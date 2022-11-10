beijingwalker
New Huawei smart solution-based vehicles will launch in 2023
November 10, 2022
By Yash Mishra
Today, Huawei attended the 2022 China Auto Forum. At this event, the company mentioned that a huge number of vehicles, based on Huawei smart car solutions are under development and will arrive in the real world by 2023.
To begin with, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers organized an event in Shanghai. The event began on November 8 and will continue till November 10. Ultimately, this event aims to meet the automobile goals with stable outcomes.
At this event, the Huawei smart car solution BU COO and smart driving solution product line President – Wang Jun spoke on how innovative ideas can lead to an excellent evolution and transformation of smart vehicles.
Alongside this, the huge personality also gathered consumers’ attention over new inventions. Wang Jun said that various vehicles, equipped with centralized computing hardware systems are under process.
The manufacturers have started the development and users will soon see some brand new Huawei smart solutions-oriented vehicles in 2023.
In addition to extraordinary hardware, these vehicles will also consist of the AOS, VOS, HAS Core, and other major services. Besides, Wang states that an electric car cannot simply build over the stacking elements. It requires the best computing materials to offer an impressive user experience.
Wang believes that nowadays, smart cars are relying upon “heavy hardware, light experience, and weak security”. As a result, the automobile market has started degrading in the region.
However, Huawei inspects every minute detail when it comes to user satisfaction. A good example is the HarmonyOS car operating system which provides immense benefits and experience to users.
Wang reports that Huawei has provided around 1.72 million elements to automobile cooperations. These elements include millimeter-wave radars and cameras. Undoubtedly, we will soon find the HarmonyOS car systems and solutions in the global markets as well.
Huawei HarmonyOS smart cockpit is well-known for its efficient performance and durable services. Let’s see what we will get in the upcoming smart vehicles.
