New hope for a coronavirus vaccine as Chinese company Sinovac's shot triggered an antibody response in more than 90% of patients, early data suggests

Sinovac Biotech Ltd, based in Beijing, China, has developed a vaccine called CoronaVac that uses a dead strain of the coronavirus

Phase I tested safety, with none of the participants reporting any severe side effects from the shot

More than 90% of participants in Phase II, who received two jabs over 14 days, generated neutralizing antibodies

The company is filing paperwork to begin Phase III trials in both China and international countries, the last step before it is approved for public use

Here’s how to help people impacted by Covid-19

Sinovac Biotech Ltd, based in Beijing, China, has developed a vaccine called CoronaVac (pictured) that uses a dead strain of the novel coronavirus

No participants reported severe side effects and, in phase II, more than 90% of participants who received two jabs over 14 days generated neutralizing antibodies. Pictured: Scientists research a coronavirus vaccine at Sinovac facilities in Beijing, April 29