New High-Tech Long-Range Artillery

US considers mid-long range missile deployment in Asia to counter China I liked the concept of using long range artillery as well. In addition to the new barrel, ERCA will employ improved munitions. The ERCA program is developing the XM1113 Insensitive Munition High Explosive Rocket Assisted Projectile or XM1113 RAP. When this round is fired from the new 58-caliber cannon, ranges of up to 70 km have been achieved in recent tests. Improved propellants could increase this to 100 or more kilometers. This will allow the new system to out-range current Russian and Chinese artillery systems. The Army also is looking to add a precision guidance kit to its longer-range munitions to improve the accuracy of each round fired.