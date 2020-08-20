/ Register

  • Thursday, August 20, 2020

New High-Tech Long-Range Artillery

Discussion in 'Americas' started by Prince Kassad, Aug 20, 2020 at 10:40 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2020 at 10:40 PM #1
    Prince Kassad

    Prince Kassad BANNED

    Messages:
    444
    Joined:
    Apr 19, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 267 / -20
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Hong Kong
    [​IMG]
    US considers mid-long range missile deployment in Asia to counter China
    [​IMG]



    I liked the concept of using long range artillery as well.

    In addition to the new barrel, ERCA will employ improved munitions. The ERCA program is developing the XM1113 Insensitive Munition High Explosive Rocket Assisted Projectile or XM1113 RAP. When this round is fired from the new 58-caliber cannon, ranges of up to 70 km have been achieved in recent tests. Improved propellants could increase this to 100 or more kilometers. This will allow the new system to out-range current Russian and Chinese artillery systems. The Army also is looking to add a precision guidance kit to its longer-range munitions to improve the accuracy of each round fired.

    [​IMG]
     
  2. Aug 20, 2020 at 10:55 PM #2
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,561
    Joined:
    Sep 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +22 / 10,641 / -2
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    These days Indians happily cheerlead, their once upon times ideological foes.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 20, 2020 at 11:19 PM #3
    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,397
    Joined:
    Jan 23, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,785 / -1
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    United States
    You know nothing about artillery. The original design of M109 is 23 caliber. The modified version is 39 caliber which is a success. The 45/52 caliber failed already, now tell me how to get 58 caliber on the damn M109. This is called stupidity.

    The cannon fodder don't understand cannon, really sad.

    It's kind of like 5′ 7″ (170) boasted 56 inches chest. You want a bigger xxx to boast, no match.


    [​IMG]
    Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Height: 6 feet 2 inches. Weight: 118 kg. Waist: 34 inches. And the chest, a whopping 58 inches. Five years of hard and heavy chest-pumping regime — bench press, incline bench press and dumbbell exercises — was what it took for the ‘Terminator’ to increase his chest size from 39 inches to the magnificent 58 inches befitting Mr Olympia.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 20, 2020 at 11:29 PM #4
    F-22Raptor

    F-22Raptor SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,189
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +3 / 8,749 / -1
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States

    The Army has successfully test ERCA 58 caliber out to 70km for some time now. And its expected to reach 100km in the near future.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  5. Aug 20, 2020 at 11:39 PM #5
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,517
    Joined:
    Nov 17, 2013
    Ratings:
    +29 / 15,197 / -6
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (Users: 3, Guests: 1)
  1. vi-va